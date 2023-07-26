Author, political activist and one of the spokespersons for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, Dele Farotimi has described people who believe that the plight of Nigerians would be ameliorated once President Bola Tinubu appoints his ministers as fools.

Mr. Farotimi made the comments during an interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on the online programme 90Minutes Africa on Sunday.

The author of the book “Do Not Die in their War” argued that members of the Nigerian ruling class do not have a stake in the country as all their assets are abroad.

“They don’t have their houses in Nigeria, they hop on the plane and fly abroad to see their doctors when they have common cold and their children don’t even school in Nigeria,” Mr. Farotimi asserted.

“What is it about the APC and the Nigerian political ‘ruiners’ as a collective that would inspire anybody into believing that the worst that could become Nigeria’s president, a career criminal, is the one that would now appoint those who will lift the people he has helped to enslave out of their enslavement,” the political activist queried.

Almost two months since he was sworn in as Nigeria’s president, after his controversial declaration as the winner of the February 25 election by INEC, Tinubu is yet to appoint ministers.

Some people have expressed hope that once the ministers come on board, the government will begin to roll out policies to reduce the pains and suffering that citizens are currently facing.

However, Mr. Farotimi said it would be foolish for anyone to abore such optimism as nothing good can come out of the Nigerian ruling class.

Speaking further, the retired lawyer said that Tinubu’s shady character was sufficiently known by everyone and that those who still supported him are either stupid or evil.

“Some of us knew from the beginning that Tinubu will be bad for the country. We warned everyone and people listened. They fought to make sure that he did not emerge but he proceeded to force himself into the office and is proceeding to corrupt every strata of the society,” the author of the book, “Imperatives of the Nigerian Revolution,” said.

Dele Farotimi also spoke about Peter Obi, describing him as the rallying point of the oppressed and marginalized segments of the Nigerian society against the oppressive ruling class.

“Peter Obi has awakened the people to understand the power that they possess,” he said. “What we do with that power going forward is entirely on us.”