Thomas Tuchel confirms plan to raid Chelsea and sends warning to Man City

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his intention to add Chelsea’s Anthony Barry to his Bayern Munich coaching staff after being unveiled as the Bundesliga giants’ new head coach.

The 49-year-old was confirmed as Julian Nagelsmann’s replacement on Thursday evening and will immediately set about the task of ensuring Bayern’s season ends with a major trophy haul.

Despite the reservations Bayern’s board held about his now predecessor, the club are through the quarter-finals of the German Cup, well placed to defend the league title and face European quarter-final against Manchester City next month.

Tuchel worked with Barry during their time together in west London and will take steps to recruit the highly-rated coach this week.

Barry, who was originally appointed by Frank Lampard, was retained by Todd Boehly and Graham Potter but has been combining his work at Chelsea of late with a role for the Portugal national team.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Tuchel said: ‘My coaching staff wasn’t prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility.

‘Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We’re hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea.’

Tuchel admitted he had been taken somewhat aback by the timing of his appointment and, having been out of work since September, conceded he anticipated his next job would be abroad.

‘The timing was surprising, I didn’t expect it and there was no contact beforehand. I assumed that I would continue my career abroad,’ said Tuchel who had been on Tottenham’s radar.

The first interview was on Tuesday evening. The size of the challenge was the deciding factor that I wanted to do it. I’ve been in very close contact with Bayern before. But back then I couldn’t wait. It would never be appropriate to pressure anyone. Things went very quickly this time, it’s a top solution for me

As fate would have it, Tuchel’s first game in charge will be against another of his former clubs, Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the lack of time he will be afforded to prepare, Tuchel will not be using that as an excuse. Indeed, his spell at Chelsea proved he is capable of making and instant impact as his upcoming Champions League opponent, Pep Guardiola knows only too well.

Having been appointed as Lampard’s replacement in January 2021, Tuchel won three games in a short space of time against City at the backend of that season, including an FA Cup semi-final and the Champions League final in Porto.

‘The DNA of FC Bayern is all about winning, also about the way you play football. This squad is one of the most talented and best squads in Europe, said Tuchel. ‘I’m looking forward to working with this squad. You can compete for every title with this squad.