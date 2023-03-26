Sunday, March 26, 2023
SPORTSFOOTBALL

This one is nicest – Lionel Messi reacts to latest honour

By Online Editor
0
16
Messi reacts to training facility named after him

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

 16 total views

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has said that the country’s national team training facility being named after him is one of the nicest recognitions he has ever received in his entire footballing career.

Argentine Football Association, AFA, president Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia had during the week announced that the national team training base, which was previously called Casa de Ezeiza, will now be known as ‘Lionel Andres Messi.’

This is to immortalize the former Barcelona ace and World Cup winner, who helped them win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Casa said the honour was a homage to Messi, who he described as the best player in the world while announcing the renaming on Twitter.

And in response, the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who has won a record seven-time Ballon d’Or, posted a picture of himself alongside the new nameplate on Instagram.

“This recognition is one of the nicest I’ve ever received. A great honour, thank you very much!” He wrote.

Previous article
Thomas Tuchel ‘Dumbstruck’ By Bayern Munich Appointment
Next article
Enyimba, Insurance in top-of-table clash as NPFL resumes
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network