This is why you get horny when on your periods

Do everything completely naked.”

One of the most iconic figures in the fashion and creative industry, Tom Ford, shares his truth in the above quote.

Everything he does is fully exposed and this can be seen in his amazing work.



Tom highlights the importance of being naked and how liberating it can be.

This liberation can be felt when one exercises or works out naked.

Yes, many experts agree that there are many benefits to working out in your birthday suit. This, of course, may obviously take place in the comfort and privacy of your own space.

Personal trainer and founder of Whole Intent, Ashlee Van Buskirk, said nude exercise routines may help you feel more comfortable in your skin.

According to Healthline magazine, some research shows that spending time naked may help increase self-esteem and body image and, in turn, improve life satisfaction.

So, what are other benefits to exercising commando?

Panda Gossip publication breaks down some of these benefits:

1. Helps Generate Endorphins

When you take all your clothes off for exercising, it is an way easier for sun rays to penetrate. Sunbathing causes the body to produce vitamin D, which supports bone and muscle health. Furthermore, this vitamin stimulates the production of serotonin, the hormone responsible for regulating mood.d3

2. Allows Greater Freedom of Movement

Exercising naked, according to experts, allows your body to be more flexible during a workout. Clothes tend to stifle the body, thus not allowing it to fully stretch. Furthermore, training naked, the skin can be oxygenated more, and rashes caused by friction can be avoided.

3. Stimulates the Release of Toxins

Human skin needs air to breathe and by always covering ourselves with tight clothing, especially made of synthetic materials, we interrupt this process. Thus, exercising naked, which is also a time where you release more toxins than normal, is great for letting go of all that without impeding the process.

4. Improves Blood Flow

Exercising without clothes allows muscle groups to improve their strength without being confined in training clothes. This promotes great blood circulation throughout the human body.

5. Great For Testosterone

According to health experts, sunlight exposure on the testicles increases testosterone levels by up to 200%.