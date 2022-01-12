LIFESTYLES
This is why you get horny when on your periods
Do everything completely naked.”
One of the most iconic figures in the fashion and creative industry, Tom Ford, shares his truth in the above quote.
Everything he does is fully exposed and this can be seen in his amazing work.
Tom highlights the importance of being naked and how liberating it can be.
This liberation can be felt when one exercises or works out naked.
Yes, many experts agree that there are many benefits to working out in your birthday suit. This, of course, may obviously take place in the comfort and privacy of your own space.
Personal trainer and founder of Whole Intent, Ashlee Van Buskirk, said nude exercise routines may help you feel more comfortable in your skin.
According to Healthline magazine, some research shows that spending time naked may help increase self-esteem and body image and, in turn, improve life satisfaction.
So, what are other benefits to exercising commando?
Panda Gossip publication breaks down some of these benefits:
1. Helps Generate Endorphins
When you take all your clothes off for exercising, it is an way easier for sun rays to penetrate. Sunbathing causes the body to produce vitamin D, which supports bone and muscle health. Furthermore, this vitamin stimulates the production of serotonin, the hormone responsible for regulating mood.d3
2. Allows Greater Freedom of Movement
Exercising naked, according to experts, allows your body to be more flexible during a workout. Clothes tend to stifle the body, thus not allowing it to fully stretch. Furthermore, training naked, the skin can be oxygenated more, and rashes caused by friction can be avoided.
3. Stimulates the Release of Toxins
Human skin needs air to breathe and by always covering ourselves with tight clothing, especially made of synthetic materials, we interrupt this process. Thus, exercising naked, which is also a time where you release more toxins than normal, is great for letting go of all that without impeding the process.
4. Improves Blood Flow
Exercising without clothes allows muscle groups to improve their strength without being confined in training clothes. This promotes great blood circulation throughout the human body.
5. Great For Testosterone
According to health experts, sunlight exposure on the testicles increases testosterone levels by up to 200%.
LIFESTYLES
A blood test to predict when-you-will die
A test has been developed that is 83% accurate in determining when you will die.
According to Metro, the research looked at 16 years’ worth of data and during the time of the study, 5,512 of the participants died.
Academics from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing analysed the blood of 44,168 adults between 18 and 109 years old.
The men and women were all of European descent and involved in other studies.
‘It’s a marker of your current health and physical vulnerability. The test does not predict how long you will live as you have a hand in it yourself.’ researcher Dr Joris Deelan said.
‘If the blood test indicates your physical vulnerability, if it tells you how long you’ll live – and your family see that and you change your lifestyle – you could live twice as long.’
The scientists will now carry out further research in the hope they can develop a blood test that can one-day be used to tailor treatment, including determining if a patient is too frail for surgery, Metro reported.
LIFESTYLES
4 phrases that drive men wild in the bed
Men can be turned on not just with sexy lingerie or skin show. There are some words, phrases, speech styles, which have that effect on men and they do trigger a sensuous response. Once you have mastered these, you will rule over your man for sure. So scroll down to know what those phrases are that will drive your man wild in bed.
1.Don’t stop
Of course it depends on how you say it. The words do not have to be exact but the crux should be the same. You could also say “right there”, “harder”, etc. If you are into dirty talking then use that too. Giving a command during that intimate moment, saying that what he is doing is exactly what you want him to continue with, drives them nuts.
2.You feel oh so good
Feeling incredible, you fit in, this is incredible, feels amazing… These words give men a boost as you are giving them the confidence that they are doing a great job at the one thing they dream about all the time. This is the ultimate compliment for him so go on.
3. I am so turned on by you
This phrase is among the best compliments you can give to a man as you are basically telling him that he has it in him to be able to arouse you. Yes it may be a bit of exaggeration but this in turn turns on your partner too. When you say these words, he will do an even better job just to live up to that expectation and drive you wild in turn.
4. Do whatever you want to me
This one is all about handing him the ropes, giving him the charge and men love that! It often makes them feel more horny and the sex drive can go up to an all time high.
LIFESTYLES
5 natural remedies for smelly armpits
SOME of the scents that become really unpopular during summer are bad armpit smells.
According to health experts, sweat tends to cool the body down, but our body odour is because of bacteria in our sweat.
When the sweat can’t dry up easily, or gets trapped in clothes, especially synthetic materials, we tend to give off a sweaty smell and our armpits tend to get that bad odour.
So apart from applying roll-ons, how can we naturally remedy the smell of our armpits?
Here are the natural ways of remedying smelly armpits:
1.Use coarse salt
Add some rock salt to a bucketfull of lukewarm water. Mix well until it dissolves and then take a shower with it. It has cleansing properties and also eliminates extra sweat.
2.Spray on some apple cider vinegar
Take a cup of apple cider vinegar and mix it with half a half of cup of water. Put this in a spray bottle and use it every night on your underarms before sleeping. Wash it off with lukewarm water in the morning.
3.Use potatoes
Cut thin slices of potato and rub them on your underarms for 30 minutes. Wash with water and your underarm smell will fade away.
4. Use bicarbonate of soda with lemon
This traditional remedy requires one to take two tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda and mix it with one tablespoon lemon juice. Make a paste. Massage the mixture on your underarms for 10 minutes in a circular motion. Wash off with water.
5.Use tomato and lemon juice
Mix tomato juice with lemon juice. Apply the mixture for 10 minutes around your armpits and then wash it off with cold water. This will work wonders in getting rid of sweatiness under your armpits.
Latest News
- Fayemi meets Tinubu over 2023 Presidency, Ekiti governorship poll
- Hushpuppi: AGF, police, anti-extradition group shun suit on Abba Kyari
- Osun 2022: PDP screens Adeleke, Ogunbiyi, four others for governorship poll
- Twitter: Buhari faces court action after lifting ban on social media platform
- EPL: I didn’t come to Man Utd to finish sixth or seventh – Ronaldo warns Rangnick
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
JAMB ready with approved CBT centres for UTME
-
NEWS1 day ago
Eight soldiers arrested in Burkina Faso over ‘coup plot’
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ravaging COVID-19 kills eight Nigerians in 24 hours
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Billionaire Investor Bill Miller now has 50% of his personal wealth in Bitcoin
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Robbers attack, stab three journalists covering AFCON in Cameroon hotel
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Crypto scams are the top threat to investors ‘by far,’ say securities regulators
-
NEWS2 days ago
Former Nigerian leader Ernest Shonekan is dead
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Nobody’ll get our ticket on a silver platter, APC tells Tinubu