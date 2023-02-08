“This is what I look like in real life” Actress Biodun Okeowo sends message to her admirers

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Omoborty has sent an important message to her admirers.

The Yorubas actress, while sharing an anime of a chubby lady, advised her admirers to beware of her body shape.

According to the actress, this is what she looked like in real life.

Biodun Okeowo made this known as she noted how her dms are freaking hot.

“Before you jump into my DMs, just know I look like this.

Thought I should let you all know because my dm is freaking hot”.

For those hoping to date Biodun Okeowo, the actress is in a relationship.

Biodun Okeowo’s man surprises her with huge money cake, cakes, shoes and more as birthday gift

Recall that Biodun Okeowo had penned an appreciation post to her man for the grand surprise he gave her on her birthday.

To celebrate her birthday, her man pulled off a surprise party for her. Biodun revealed that he had planned with her inner circle to surprise her with extravagant gifts.

Biodun Okeowo’s man had gifted her huge money cake, cake, shoes, box of money and many more.

Taken aback with the huge surprise, Biodun Okeowo appreciated him for the love.

“Hmmm love is indeed a beautiful thing.

Words can quantify how happy and mesmerized I was.

You planned this with Ifeoluwa and you guys got me.

Lol deceived me out of the house.

Thanks so much my support system. Your pocket will never run dry. You will not know a better yesterday. I LOVE YOU.

I have decided to tag you this time @akremad”.

Biodun Okeowo gives update on her relationship

Still on relationship, Kemi Filani recalls that Omoborty had clearly stated her position when it comes to matters of the heart.

The single mother of two in an interview revealed her soft side while speaking on how she handles cheating partners.

“Cheating is a very painful thing, especially for me a very jealous person. But if I find my partner cheating, I’ll still forgive. Nobody is perfect. Everyone is a sinner, although we sin differently and we all ask God for forgiveness. I might not bring the matter to social media because I don’t like bringing personal issues on the internet but never say never. Our emotions could betray us at times even to our surprise, then we react differently to emotional issues”.