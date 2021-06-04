LIFESTYLES
This is the sex position most likely to help you sleep!
If there are two things impacted by the pandemic that have seemingly been felt countrywide, it’s our sleep and our sex lives.
Last week we spoke to a GP about the biological reason you don’t want to have sex right now, but now we’ve uncovered a new study that has found a potential extra benefit of doing so: it could help improve your REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement sleep).
REM sleep refers to the unique phase of sleep characterised by random rapid movement of the eyes, accompanied by low muscle tone throughout the body, and the tendency of the sleeper to experience vivid dreams. This type of sleep is also thought to help consolidate our memories and regulate our mood (which we could really do with right about now).
In short, it’s important, and it seems to be eluding many of us as the pandemic rolls on.
However, a new study has found that there are certain sex positions that can increase our likelihood of REM sleep. Sleep blog The Dozy Owl conducted a study looking into the impact of different sex positions on our REM sleep, with 1,652 participants taking part.
Individuals were asked to wear a sleep monitor to bed after having sex in a designated position. They then tried out 25 popular positions over a three month period, to see which sex positions improved sleep the most.
Results found that, overall, sex before bed increased men’s REM sleep 10% more than women’s. However, all participants saw a rise in this type of slumber when they had sex in one position in particular: doggy style.
43% of participants saw a rise in their REM sleep when engaging in this popular position – followed by the lotus position at 39% (one partner sits cross-legged, and the other straddles them with faces together), the eagle at 35% (like missionary, but with the bottom person’s legs spread out) and the bridge at 30% (with both feet flat on the floor, support yourself on your arms or hands, creating a bridge with your body, your partner then positions themselves between your legs).
The good news for women is, the doggy style style position is known to be great for our skin, for our mood, for reconnecting with our partners and it can burn lots of calories.
Plus, it can boost our immune system, reduce blood pressure and improve our sleep — which all feels more relevant than ever right now.
LIFESTYLES
Men with bigger 4-5s more likely to be cheated on!
LOT is often said about how big a man’s 4-5 is, or should be.
We even to a large extent measure manhood by the size of a man’s 4-5.
This, according to experts, has led to sexual issues such weak erections and low sex drive and esteem.
For a man to have great sex and please a woman, he ought to have a big tool, right?
Well, according to a latest African study, that seems to not be the case.
A new study out of Kenya found that husbands with larger 4-5s were more likely to be cheated on by their wives.
In the study published this month in PLOS One journal, researchers interviewed 545 married couples in Kenya in order to better understand their relationship habits and, more specifically, to identify factors which contributed to women having extramarital affairs.
Researchers asked both partners to self-report the male’s erect 4-5 size.
Then, if there were differences between the estimates, they either took the average of the two or went with the estimate from the partner who was less likely to lie.
“Every one inch longer 4-5 increased the likelihood of women being involved in extramarital partnerships by almost one and a half times,” the researchers wrote.
Women associated large 4-5s with pain and discomfort during sex, which precludes the enjoyment and sexual satisfaction that women are supposed to feel.
According to the study, 6,2% of the 545 females had affairs during the six-month study.
Other factors that increased the likelihood of women straying outside the marriage included domestic violence, being denied sex, or denied their preferred sexual position, being under the age of 25 and a lack of sexual satisfaction.
LIFESTYLES
An orgasm a day can keep the cancer away
We’Re often told an apple a day keeps the doctor away.
This saying was not only an English proverb we learnt from school, but it became the code for healthy living.
According to health experts, like an apple a man needs one orgasm a day to keep the prostate cancer away.
That’s right, researchers claim that while an orgasm provides pleasure during sex, it may also reduce the risk for prostate cancer.
According to Dr David Samadi at the David Samadi Prostate Cancer Centre in New York, research shows a link between the benefits of sex and prostate cancer.
This research adds to the evidence that ejaculation frequency, not the number of sexual partners, is the key factor in reducing prostate cancer risk.
The study was carried out by scientists at the Harvard Medical School as well as the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
What they found was that if a male ejaculates at least once a day, the likelihood of developing prostate cancer is very low.
The study showed that the participants who ejaculated more than 21 times a month were at a 22% lower risk of getting the disease.
LIFESTYLES
5 sex positions that will get her off every time!
Women and men don’t always agree about what qualifies as great sex.
Due to our differing anatomies, what feels pleasurable to one partner may not be all that impressive to the other.
In this satisfaction battle of the sexes, women often lose out. “Intercourse itself seems to be designed really for giving the man pleasure,” says Deborah Caust, clinical sexologist, and licensed marriage and family therapist.
There is hope, however, in the form of relatively simple sex positions, specially curated by Caust with women’s desires in mind.
Of course, none of these amount to much without foreplay, proper lubrication, and communication, but combine any one of them with that trifecta, and the both of you will be well on your way to having great sex.
1. Edge of the Bed
This position is a common favorite for both men and women, as it encourages deep penetration.
With the woman lying on her back (hips at the edge of the bed), the man enters her from under her legs.
Her legs can rest up against his torso or she can place her feet on his chest, options that allow her some control over what angle feels best. (Note: this position can be a bit problematic for more well-endowed men.)
2.C.A.T.
The Coital Alignment Technique or CAT is penetrative sex position designed to stimulate the clitoris.
It is a modification of missionary position where the woman has her legs together and the man has his apart.
The man then uses his legs to move his entire body. When done correctly this position should move the woman’s mons Venus (the fatty tissue covering the pubic bones) over the shaft of her erectile tissue, which lies under the skin. In this position, a man will only be able to penetrate about an inch or so inside the vagina but not to worry, Caust says men still get plenty of satisfying sensation.
“Even though [men] are more used to being able to thrust inside completely, they’re feeling her thighs everywhere,” she says. “So he is getting complete stimulation anyway.”
3.The Amazon
Right away, know that this position requires some added effort and flexibility — but it pays off for the woman by offering lots of control.
To get into Amazon position, the man lies on his back and brings his knees to his chest. The woman then squats down onto him, with his legs wrapping over hers.
Variations of this position include reversing the woman’s position or having her kneel over her partner.
4.The Sunday Afternoon
The ease of this position inspires its pleasant name, and it’s another great choice for full access to the clitoris. This position is a variation on an “X” position, like scissors.
Specifically, the man lies on his side and the woman lies on her back. She puts one leg over his hip and the other can wrapped around his lower leg to pull him in close.
5.Pirate’s Bounty
This is for couples looking for something outside the norm. It allows for both deep insertion and total clitoral stimulation, so it’s a big win-win.
To get in this position, the woman lies down on her back and the man kneels. She places one leg on her partner’s shoulder and the other around his thigh. Some added cushioning for the woman, like a pillow, can make the experience even better.
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ethiopian Airlines flight skids off runway and ends up stuck in mud
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gunmen hijack school bus in Ondo
-
NEWS2 days ago
Senate passes bill abolishing HND/BSc dichotomy
-
NEWS2 days ago
Twitter deletes Buhari’s “threat” tweet against South East
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘This is very sad,’ Ortom reacts to aide’s murder
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP replies APC, says it handed a united Nigeria to Buhari
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Aggrieved Lagos APC members storm party secretariat, demand cancellation of LG primary election results (VIDEO)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Fayose mocks Buhari after Twitter deleted his tweet about civil war