This is the sex position most likely to help you sleep!

If there are two things impacted by the pandemic that have seemingly been felt countrywide, it’s our sleep and our sex lives.

Last week we spoke to a GP about the biological reason you don’t want to have sex right now, but now we’ve uncovered a new study that has found a potential extra benefit of doing so: it could help improve your REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement sleep).

REM sleep refers to the unique phase of sleep characterised by random rapid movement of the eyes, accompanied by low muscle tone throughout the body, and the tendency of the sleeper to experience vivid dreams. This type of sleep is also thought to help consolidate our memories and regulate our mood (which we could really do with right about now).

In short, it’s important, and it seems to be eluding many of us as the pandemic rolls on.

However, a new study has found that there are certain sex positions that can increase our likelihood of REM sleep. Sleep blog The Dozy Owl conducted a study looking into the impact of different sex positions on our REM sleep, with 1,652 participants taking part.

Individuals were asked to wear a sleep monitor to bed after having sex in a designated position. They then tried out 25 popular positions over a three month period, to see which sex positions improved sleep the most.

Results found that, overall, sex before bed increased men’s REM sleep 10% more than women’s. However, all participants saw a rise in this type of slumber when they had sex in one position in particular: doggy style.

43% of participants saw a rise in their REM sleep when engaging in this popular position – followed by the lotus position at 39% (one partner sits cross-legged, and the other straddles them with faces together), the eagle at 35% (like missionary, but with the bottom person’s legs spread out) and the bridge at 30% (with both feet flat on the floor, support yourself on your arms or hands, creating a bridge with your body, your partner then positions themselves between your legs).

The good news for women is, the doggy style style position is known to be great for our skin, for our mood, for reconnecting with our partners and it can burn lots of calories.

Plus, it can boost our immune system, reduce blood pressure and improve our sleep — which all feels more relevant than ever right now.