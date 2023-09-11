The wife of a former governor of Ogun state, Olufunke Daniel and Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration have been trading words over the demolition of DATKEM Plaza in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

The structure is owned by the former first lady of the state.

SaharaReporters on Sunday reported that the state government demolished the plaza which reportedly cost about N1 billion. The construction of the partially demolished structure started in 2009 and was scheduled for inauguration at the end of September 2023.

The Project Manager and Developer, Adeolumi Environmental Services Ltd, Engr. Olusegun Lawal, who handled the project, in his preliminary report, said the reasons given by Governor Abiodun’s administration for demolishing the plaza included “not enough parking space”.

Others are: “Inadequate Muster Point: Muster point is any space outside the building where people can gather in case of fire or emergency. There is ample space around the building that can be used as Muster Point.

“Inadequate Airspace. This is a new one. But there is enough airspace as there is no single adjoining building around the 4 sides of the building.

“There is also no concrete fence but only metal grills to ensure proper airflow. It must be noted that there are other buildings in the vicinity that do not even come close in terms of compliance on safety matters.

Speaking on the demolition of the plaza, the state government in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olayiwola Abiodun, said the structure violated the building codes of the state with numerous defects.

According to the Permanent Secretary, several efforts made by the state government to stop further development on the site were ignored by the developers.

He added that the state government officials requested the structural engineer in charge of the building to avail the state of the structural equilibrium of the building, but that the request was ignored.

He said that by partially pulling down what he described as a defective building, the state government was being proactive.

He challenged the owners of the building to produce evidence of government approval in their possession.

He stated that owners of the demolished plaza were served the necessary notices, including abatement, contravention, stop work and demolition between May and October 2022, which were ignored.

But reacting to the partial demolition of the building, the former first lady through her lawyer lambasted Governor Abiodun over the demolition.

She described the partial demolition as an ‘illegal demolition’ and ‘executive recklessness’.

The former first lady in a statement signed by her lawyer, Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), said that the state government ignored a court order directing that all actions should stop on the building.

The statement read, “I want to believe that the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was not informed of this illegality. But if he was informed and still decided to use the instruments of the State against our clients, it is nothing but executive recklessness. But we will continue to fight for justice and ensure that our clients.

“This matter began when the Ogun State Planning and Development Authority scaled the building on August 1 without any prior notice. Interestingly, a quit notice was only served on August 31 by the same Planning and Development Authority asking the owner to vacate the premises within three days.

“Meanwhile, Datkem applied for unsealing and regularization of the building on August 2 and paid the mandatory fee of N500, 000 to the Ogun State government. We have evidence of this payment.

“However, we were shocked and astonished that the Ogun State government ignored the ongoing legal process and went ahead to demolish the complex in the early hours of Sunday. We want to believe the State Attorney General’s advice was ignored on this matter.

“Our clients, as law abiding citizens of Ogun State, will continue to seek redress in the courts. Even when our clients have suffered unimaginable and huge losses as a result of this illegal demolition, we will not relent in pursuing justice in the courts.”