‘This has taken me so long to share’ – Toke Makinwa reveals her latest achievement

Popular Nigerian On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa, is celebrating her last day as a radio broadcaster.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, September 23, Makinwa revealed that it has been 12 years since her voice made its debut on radio.

The video featured a montage of pictures and video clips from her last day at work.

Toke stated that while she joined the station as “a rookie”, she was leaving as a “seasoned broadcaster”.

The Glamour Girls actress further announced a “new beginning” as she unveiled her new podcast, Toke Moments.

She wrote, “This has taken me so long to share but here we go. Guys, it has been 12 years since my first day on radio, and I finally take a bow.

“It’s been the most exciting 12 years of my life. (So many memories), I joined as a rookie and now I can say I’m leaving as a seasoned broadcaster.

“As the queen of talk, I’ll like to take you all on a new journey, please come with me. For some it’s not so new so I’ll say an elevated phase.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to #TMPod. TokeMoments has joined @eggcorndigital @eggcornpodcastnetwork and we can’t wait to show you the new elevated Toke moments. Stay Tuned. #podcast #nigerianpodcast.”