Saturday, November 18, 2023
Third Mainland Bridge closes for repairs Monday, says FG

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works has said the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic by 7am on Monday.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, made this known in a statement on Friday, adding that the Federal Government was set to undertake extensive repairs on the bridge.

She said, “The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, wishes to inform the motoring public that the government has perfected plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

“In view of the above, the motoring public is, hereby, notified that all four ramps connecting Adekunle to Third Mainland Bridge will be closed at the same time going forward.

“Consequently, motorists are, hereby, advised to use alternative routes while cooperating with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure a hitch-free movement.”

