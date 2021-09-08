LIFESTYLES
Things you shouldn’t use as lube for sex!
There’s a powerful saying that goes:
‘Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.’
This profound quote underlines the importance of classification and knowing what works and doesn’t.
If you’re a soccer fan, then you should understand the importance of watering the pitch before match day.
The same analogy applies to sex and lubrication. Lubrication plays an important role during sex, and sex experts agree that what one uses as lubricant can important.
Here’s what you shouldn’t use as lubricant:
1. Baby oil
A study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found a link between the intravaginal use of baby oil and candida growth in the vagina, can lead to a yeast infection.
2. Vaseline
A recent study found that women who had used Vaseline as lube were more than twice as likely to have bacterial vaginosis.
3. Lotion
Experts warn that using lotion as lubrication may cause a disruption in the human hormones, as lotion contains dangerous chemicals such as dye and perfume.
LIFESTYLES
A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the punani!
WE often underestimate the power and the flexibility of the punani.
This is the organ that delivers life to the world while at the same time accommodate regular visits from the 4-5.
So the question: is can this amazing human organ be stretched beyond imagination?
Gynecologists help set the record straight:
According to Dr. Michelle Metz, the punani is basically a muscular rubber band that stretches during sex and returns to its original shape and size.
An exception to this, however, is the very first time you have sex as this will cause a change in the size of the vagina.
The hymen, which is a membrane that surrounds or partially covers the external vaginal opening will break or tear which can sometimes lead to mild bleeding.
Gynecologists further explain that the vaginal wall can also stretch if you have sex with men with different-sized 4-5s.
However, this isn’t permanent as the punani generally bounces back into shape after the intimacy is over.
LIFESTYLES
Six things he subconsciously does when is in love with you
Love is one of the most beautiful emotions we can experience in our lifetime. To find a person with whom we can imagine a life together – is not something everyone gets to experience. Plus, the initial phase of relationships is often very beautiful and exciting. Also, when someone is in love with you, they are bound to give out their feelings even without putting them in words.
It is very easy to read such signals and actions that clearly mean a person is in love with you without even them knowing it. Thus, here is a look at the things he subconsciously does when he is in love with you.
- He is his true self with you
When the two of you are together, there are no facades or pretenses. Though he might have to wear a thousand different masks to deal with the outside world, with you he is at his absolute natural self. He doesn’t feel the need to be hiding any of his flaws with you.
2.He loves the way you are
Just like being comfortable with you, he ensures that you feel the same with him. You will never feel as if you are being judged by him. Furthermore, he will never ask you to change because he doesn’t think of you as someone who needs improvement.
3. He does not keep secrets
There are no secrets waiting for you to be discovered when it comes to him. He is completely comfortable with you and doesn’t feel the need to hide anything. He trusts you and the bond you share with him reveals everything about him, good and bad.
4. His actions do speak louder than his words
He loves you and leaves no stone unturned to make sure that you know it. His words and his behavior always make you feel as if you are the most beautiful person inside out. He doesn’t want or need you to be constantly on your toes just so that he can feel powerful.
5. He doesn’t hesitate to share finance matters
Though finance is a very delicate topic and people prefer to keep it to themselves, he never does so. Since he is looking to build a future with you, he will share his financial details, past and present with you because he knows that now it is not just about him.
6. He seeks your advice
He thinks of you as his life partner and knows that you have an equal say in his life. So he will never decide on anything unless he knows that you will be cool with it too. And he will give proper importance to whatever your opinions are about his matters.
LIFESTYLES
Cheese is great for sex!
This might sound cheesy to some people, but this article may leave you smiling like someone being asked to say “cheese” in front of a camera!
Now, many of us consume cheese as part of a meal or winery experience.
However way you may choose to enjoy your cheese, many people are aware of the health benefits of this dairy product.
According to recent data, cheese does not only provide calcium, sodium and fat.
Eat Something Sexy magazine has said cheese is also great for sex.
According to health experts, it contains phenylethylamine or PEA – a compound often linked to chocolate’s aphrodisiac effects.
Cheese can trigger the brain to produce 10 times as much PEA as the aphrodisiac found in chocolate.
Many experts agree that PEA is believed to be responsible for the hormonal rush during sexual intercourse.
Furthermore, according to Australian researcher and physician Dr Max Lake, there is a link between the smell of cheese and sex.
In his book Scents & Sensuality, Dr Lake commented on this link:
“The vaguely sexual odours of certain cheeses may be pleasant to both men and women”.
In addition to the PEA provided by a serving of cheese, Dr Lake surmises that part of this ancient food’s appeal is its lusty scent.
In fact, the five-carbon fatty acid that gives most cheeses their flavour is a close relative to a female pheromone.
Lastly, if you want to improve your kissing game during foreplay, cheese is the perfect food for mouth odour.
According to the University of Rochester Medical Centre, cheese helps produce saliva. This cuts down on gum disease while the calcium in cheese helps keep your teeth strong and mouth fresh.
Latest News
- Governor Umahi needs mental checks for wishing Buhari’s type on Nigerians in 2023 – PDP
- Open Grazing Ban: Ondo governor behaving like thug despite being Senior Advocate of Nigeria – Miyetti Allah
- Pictures: Governor Dapo Abiodun’s father lying in state
- Two former North-west governors visit Tinubu in London
- DSS files terrorism charges against two remaining Sunday Igboho’s aides
Trending
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu sues Nigerian government for N5billion over health issues
-
LIFESTYLES12 hours ago
A big 4-5 won’t stretch out the punani!
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Taliban: 5 things to know about Afghanistan new leader, Mohammad Hassan Akhund
-
SPORTS1 day ago
EPL: Why Ronaldo may not start for Man United against Newcastle on Saturday
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits are Fulani people, we know them – Gov. Masari
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Top Nigerian university dismisses senior lecturer for sexual misconduct
-
CELEBRITIES22 hours ago
LEAKED AUDIO: I would have killed my ex-husband with ‘rat poison’ if we were not divorced -Tonto Dikeh
-
NEWS1 day ago
Family releases burial plans for Olajide Sowore