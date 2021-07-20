LIFESTYLES
Things women want to attain orgasm
In simple words, orgasm can be considered as the peak of sexual pleasure. Also, it differs in both men and women.
The female orgasm typically lasts longer than the male and unlike men, most women do not have a recovery period and so can have further orgasms if they are stimulated again. Apart from all this, it is important for men to understand that sex is about both partners attaining orgasm.
One shouldn’t be selfish and must consider the needs of their partner as well. To help men with this, here are 6 things women want to attain orgasm.
1. Foreplay
Many men mistake intercourse as the main act. Due to this, activities that women are more likely to orgasm from are left ignored. However, foreplay is the main event for many women and is important for them to orgasm with their partners.
2. Patience Many people believe in the notion that women’s pleasure is just a “warm-up.” Men often achieve orgasm with ejaculation and leave their partner wanting for more. Thus, women expect some patience from them. They wish their partners would stick with them until they attain orgasm.
3. Oral
As per a 2017 study, several women reported that their best orgasms came from oral sex, yet many declined it because they weren’t comfortable reciprocating. Thus, men must indulge in some oral sex in order to satisfy their partners.
4. Knowledge
Women want men to know what they like and how they like it. In addition, knowledge of the female body is also important. Shockingly, many men have no idea where the clitoris is. Thus, it’s time to amp up our sex education.
5. Selflessness
Many of us grow up learning that sex is primarily for male pleasure. However, this is not the case at all. It must be ensured by men that their partners achieve orgasm. And for this, being selfless is very important.
6. Communication
There is no doubt that communication is necessary for great sex and the same stands true for orgasm as well. Talking about what you want in bed, and listening to your partner tell you about the same is key to orgasm.

Ways to control anger issues in relationships
Do you sometimes get the urge to yell at your partner because you are so angry at their antics?
Well, you’re not alone. Being frustrated and angry with your partner’s actions is quite natural at times but when this escalates into a full-blown fight, things can get pretty ugly. In fact, anger is one of the leading reasons why relationships shatter, leaving a horrid scar behind. Learning to tame that anger is as important as communicating your concerns to your partner effectively.
And so, we bring to you some ways in which you can control your anger issues in the relationship.
1.Leave the fight
It’s wise to leave the fight when you find yourself shaking with anger or if your fists are clenched. By treating it as a ‘time-out’, you are giving your partner and yourself some time to introspect upon the matter. Don’t treat it as a disrespectful move if your partner wants to escape and think separately. Time alone can reduce conflicts to a great extent in the next discussion.
2. Don’t complain to others
When you get angry with your partner, you tend to spill out all your frustration while talking to your friend. Unintentionally, you also let out other little secrets or little details that your partner can find insulting. Venting out your feelings with your close friend may give you temporary relief but may leave your partner feeling defensive.
3. Understand the source of anger
There might be certain reasons why your anger has been escalating for some time now. Insecurities, jealousy, anxiety, stress are some of the reasons why anger takes a more stern turn. You may feel anxious because you aren’t able to perform a task as quickly as you should and as a result, you try to mask that anxiety with anger.
4. Negative thinking patterns
Personality traits play a major role in serious anger issues. Generalising, blaming, exaggeration, jumping to conclusions without listening to your partner etc. are some issues that influence your angry behaviour, causing you to be more furious than usual. Reacting to a situation maturely and thinking logically is the best way to stop a fight.
5. Past incidents
Never brood over hurtful fights in the past. Bringing up past incidents in your current argument will only fan the fuel, and not slow it down. You should learn to let go of grudges because the more you remember hurtful words from the past, the angrier you can get.
6. Calm down
Once you have taken your time alone and have calmed down, speak to your partner. Ask them first if they are ready to discuss the matter yet and if they aren’t, then you should wait. If the fight requires you to apologise, then do so. Bowing down to your ego will do you no good. Additionally, focus on resolving the fight and not on winning it. That’s a huge mistake that couples usually make, leading to resentment.

Why having a big 4-5 is a plus!
JUST like large PVC pipes that last longer and almost guarantee customer satisfaction, the same can be said about men with big 4-5s.
Besides the sexual benefits, there are a lot of psychological benefits.
According to Ezine Articles, here are some of the benefits of having a big 4-5:
1. You can forget about your partner’s ex
When you have a large 4-5, you don’t need to worry about your partner’s ex-lovers or wonder if they were big down there, if your girl is mentally comparing yours with theirs and worrying if she might be disappointed. It’s the perfect replacement!
2. You get lots of attention from women
Penis size is part of a man’s appeal. It is one of three things that excite women; the other two being a man’s height and body shape. There also is a possibility that women have been responsible for men’s 4-5s getting larger over the course of evolution, as women associate a larger penis with a bigger chance of reaching orgasm and therefore prefer to choose a partner with a large penis.
3. Your self-confidence and self-esteem are boosted
Getting lots of attention from women because of your big 4-5 also boosts your self-confidence. It does wonders for your self-esteem as feeling confident around women makes you feel good about yourself as a man.

5 best places to have sex in public
There’s just something so juicy and thrilling about having sex in a public (or semi-public) place—the feeling that you’re doing something transgressive, that you’re dangerously close to getting caught, that you just couldn’t keep your hands off of each other long enough to get home.
Of course, we don’t condone doing anything illegal! Why would you even say that?
We’re just going to leave this list of our 5 places to get frisky alfresco here, and you can do with it what you will:
1. In a parked car
Strangely enough, this seems to be one of the most common types of public sex even though it’s not the least risky way to do it. Depending on how and where you do it, you can significantly minimize or up the risk factor. Sex in a parked car in the middle of the night in a ghost town in the desert? Low risk. Sex in a parked car in a Target parking lot in the middle of the day? High risk.
2.On the roof
The roof is a good place for sex in the open air while maintaining at least a shred of privacy. This one’s more for people who live in an apartment building (but not one of those super nice ones with a pool on the roof). The risk level involved in this endeavor really depends on how high up your roof is, how close together the buildings are, how many other people have roof access, and also how many squirrels live up there. #nuts4nuts
3.In the coat room at a party
How risky (and therefore how exciting?) this is depends on whether there’s a lock on the coat room door and whether it’s your bestie’s party or your boss’s party. Great for thrill-seekers who also like amenities like a bed and climate control.
4.In an alley
Not for the faint of heart (or the germaphobe). Whether it’s behind the bar you’ve just been to or just a random alley on your walk home, alley sex is some downright raunchy stuff. It can also be very, very hot. Just don’t touch anything.
5.In a pool
This is a solid option for a beginner, but also exciting enough for a pro. Just keep in mind that yes, you can get pregnant if you have sex in a pool (or hot tub). Also, please don’t do it with other people in the pool. That’s just rude.
