In simple words, orgasm can be considered as the peak of sexual pleasure. Also, it differs in both men and women.

The female orgasm typically lasts longer than the male and unlike men, most women do not have a recovery period and so can have further orgasms if they are stimulated again. Apart from all this, it is important for men to understand that sex is about both partners attaining orgasm.

One shouldn’t be selfish and must consider the needs of their partner as well. To help men with this, here are 6 things women want to attain orgasm.



1. Foreplay

Many men mistake intercourse as the main act. Due to this, activities that women are more likely to orgasm from are left ignored. However, foreplay is the main event for many women and is important for them to orgasm with their partners.

2. Patience Many people believe in the notion that women’s pleasure is just a “warm-up.” Men often achieve orgasm with ejaculation and leave their partner wanting for more. Thus, women expect some patience from them. They wish their partners would stick with them until they attain orgasm.

3. Oral

As per a 2017 study, several women reported that their best orgasms came from oral sex, yet many declined it because they weren’t comfortable reciprocating. Thus, men must indulge in some oral sex in order to satisfy their partners.

4. Knowledge

Women want men to know what they like and how they like it. In addition, knowledge of the female body is also important. Shockingly, many men have no idea where the clitoris is. Thus, it’s time to amp up our sex education.

5. Selflessness

Many of us grow up learning that sex is primarily for male pleasure. However, this is not the case at all. It must be ensured by men that their partners achieve orgasm. And for this, being selfless is very important.

6. Communication

There is no doubt that communication is necessary for great sex and the same stands true for orgasm as well. Talking about what you want in bed, and listening to your partner tell you about the same is key to orgasm.