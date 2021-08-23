LIFESTYLES
Things to do outside the bedroom for a better sex life
A good sex life isn’t just about sex. It’s so much more. How you and your partner act around each other, the vibe, the passion, and the environment account for a sensual sexual encounter. The bedroom isn’t the only place to light up the fire of passion and sex, but doing activities together with your partner can also turn you both on! Here are some things you can do outside the bedroom to have a good sex life.
Shopping together
Shopping for clothes together can amp up the sexual tension between you and your partner. Seeing your partner try on something attractive can easily turn you on and lead you both to the bedroom for a steamy, hot session.
Cook together
You both can make cooking sexy by licking each other’s fingers up for the taste, or whipping some cream to make it more sensual. This will definitely arise feelings of passion and this is a very therapeutic activity that can help bond you both together even more.
Working out together
By doing this together, you both will definitely keep the temperature soaring high! Seeing your significant other work out can be a glory experience; in all that sweat and amazing posture, sex is definitely going to hit the mind.
Planning a trip together
Planning a vacation or trip with your partner will arouse the excitement within you both. Planning a romantic getaway includes looking for cozy, snug hotel rooms, itinerary and even clothes for the trip. The excitement of spending time together will accentuate the sensual feelings.
Dancing together
A lap dance together or bachata is very sensual and playful if you both are in the mood for sex. Being close with your partner and making moves will arouse both of you, leading to a hot makeout session. Kisses, cuddles, hugs in between dance moves can be just as lovely.
LIFESTYLES
Old men’s sperm risk passing disease to kids
New research has revealed that older men’s can pass down mutations to children and cause health disorders.
The Daily Mail reported that researchers from Rady Children’s Institute of Genomic Medicine and University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that one in 15 older men were more at risk of passing on negative mutations to their kids than younger men.
These mutations can result in 15% of autism spectrum disorders cases, congenital heart disease and severe paediatric diseases.
“Our earlier studies told us sperm mutations contribute to the cause of disorders such as autism and epilepsy. But, the implications in men without a family history of disease were completely unknown,” said co-author Dr Joseph Gleeson.
Researchers now have found a new way to observe and count the mutations while using the data to predict the possible impact on any future offspring.
Co-author Dr Xiaoxu Yang said: “We found that each ejaculate from a man shows an average of 30 mutations.”
LIFESTYLES
Don’t shave while pregnant
Pregnancy comes with many dos and don’ts, one of which is shaving.
Besides it being uncomfortable for heavily pregnant women, the real reason not to shave is to eliminate the chance of getting infections.
According to online publication Today’s Parent, even if you’re going to deliver via C-Section, it’s still not advisable for you to shave after 36 weeks into your pregnancy.
According to a 2015 study in the Journal of Hospital Infection, which aimed to update research about hair removal and rate of surgical site infection, significantly fewer infections occur with clipping, cream depilation or going natural than with shaving.
“Randomised control trials have shown no decrease in infections with hair removal and, in fact, have shown a slight increase with shaving compared to clipping or waxing before procedures. Hospital infection control doesn’t recommend shaving at this time.” said Canadian obstetrician-gynecologist Dayna Freedman.
So if you’re a mum-to-be, don’t worry about the bush down there, because when it’s time for delivery, doctors hardly concern themselves with your pubic hair.
LIFESTYLES
7 foods that may help get your 4-5-up
There are many men who need help with erectile dysfunction (ED). Some only struggle to achieve or maintain an erection on the odd occasion while others have a more permanent problem.
There are a number of radical treatments available, but if you only experience occasional erectile dysfunction and want to treat it without any medical intervention, you could do it at home – with food.
Healthy diet
“A healthy diet and an avoidance of highly processed unhealthy food will go a long way towards relieving symptoms of erectile dysfunction,” said Dr Zakariyya Patel of Pelonomi Hospital Complex in Bloemfontein.
Although certain foods may assist with ED, cases are not well documented and evidence is only anecdotal – based on individual accounts, said Dr Patel. These foods can be labelled as aphrodisiacs, and although some people may swear by their effects, there is no medical evidence that any one specific food can cure ED.
“The reason for this is that ED is a complex condition that may have complicated aetiology (causes). So, certain foods may increase sexual desire to a certain extent but it does not mean that it will change the ED if the underlying cause is not addressed,” added Dr Patel.
Foods that may increase your sexual desire:
– Berries (as well as citrus fruits) contain chemicals that are associated with a decreased risk of ED.
– Dark chocolate increases levels of dopamine, the “pleasure” hormone, in the body.
– Oysters contain more zinc than other foods and assists with sperm mobility.
– Cayenne pepper raises the heart rate and releases endorphins.
– Red wine relaxes the arteries and increases blood flow to the genitals. (Red wine contains the same biochemicals found in berries and citrus fruits.)
– Pistachios contain the protein arginine, which relaxes the blood vessels, increasing blood flow throughout the body.
– Coffee. A study suggests that caffeine relaxes certain muscles and arteries in the penis, increasing blood flow and helping to maintain an erection.
Your lifestyle has an impact
Owing to the fact that physiological factors like blood flow and hormone levels may affect erectile dysfunction, a good diet with the right vitamins and minerals will optimise the patient’s sexual health, according to Dr Patel.
It does, however, not mean that there is a “silver bullet” that will “magically” solve the problem.
And as the world population struggles with obesity and cardiovascular disease, there is a significant increase in diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which have a direct impact on blood flow – consequently increasing the severity of ED, Dr Patel added.
Exercise may help
Studies have shown that men who exercise more have better sexual and erectile function. Better sexual function was reported by men in the study who engaged in either two hours of strenuous exercise, 3.5 hours of moderate exercise, or six hours of light exercise a week.
And although there is no specific exercise men need to do in order to achieve better sexual health, any form of exercise is better than none at all.
Latest News
- 5 convincing reasons to keep the lights on during sex
- Gunmen kill UK-based Nigerian woman who visited her country for mother’s burial
- Zenith Bank, GTCO lead five others in N801.3bn dividend payout to investors in three years
- Former First Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi dies at 97
- Dorathy calls out EFCC after officials raid her house
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Olu of Warri reverses grandfather’s curse on Nigeria
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Gov. Yahaya Bello declares interest to contest for 2023 presidency
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTONEWS: Dantata hosts Oluwo of Iwo in Kano
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Oyedepo bans youths from entering Living Faith with earphones
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kidnappers release more Bethel students
-
NEWS1 day ago
5 reasons why kissing is so special!
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Ogun evacuates stranded indigenes from UNIJOS
-
NEWS1 day ago
FG, resident doctors reach accord, may suspend strike on Monday