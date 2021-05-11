Things men want MOST in a wife

It’s not really a mystery as to what qualities in women attract a man looking for a suitable wife. Besides the faithfulness and caring traits, men have evolved into wanting a few other characteristics in the past few years. Research says men who look for a suitable life partner tend to go beyond homemaker qualities. Hence, here listed are the topmost things men would want in their wife.

Dependability

Men might want women who they can depend on emotionally, physically and even financially. Men are no longer in the era where they are deemed as the sole breadwinner of the family, but they want their wife to equally contribute towards maintaining the household.

Emotional maturity

Immature women are an immediate turn-off. When men think of marriage, they have an idea of being with a woman who’s emotionally mature. Someone who can’t handle tough decisions at a marriageable age isn’t really a bright idea.

Good educational background

Men are very attracted to women who are intelligent and have a proficient educational background. They are more likely to look for women who have flourishing careers, educated enough and just not limited to household abilities.

Socialising with others

Who doesn’t want their partner and themselves to be the life of the party? Men love women who can easily socialise with others, talk freely and gel easily among any group of friends. Men love to show off their wife who can stir up a conversation at any time, anywhere.

Good health

Men prefer a wife who is conscious about her health. Exercises, running or Yoga are some of the popular ways of maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle that’ll keep both the partners healthy amidst the hectic modern life.

Ambition

Men adore a wife who is very serious about her dreams and ambitions. Men would want to support their wife if they are keen on chasing their dreams. He wants his woman to be as ambitious as him, and if possible, even more!