Things men think of during first time sex

You have been dating each other for a while and are super excited for the first time sex.

But you are deep down, worried what all is he thinking and if he is saying what he truly has in his mind.

So as to answer to your curiosity, here are some deets on what men truly think while at it !

Is his bathroom and bedroom clean?

Yes, just like us, men go through all that on their checklist. They shave or trim and they make sure that all is clean including the toilet seat!

2. Condoms

A major on the checklist, they want to make sure that they have the condoms and it is well within reach when they need it. They do not want to fumble in front of you and look like a fool.

3. Your body

Men tend to note down every inch of your body. They notice your birthmark, how you glow, your tattoos, piercings if any, and even the stretch marks. How they react to it is subjective and they most of the time express it.

4. Moisturised skin

Men do not like dry skin. A little scratch that makes a line on your skin is a major turn off for men. He may not say it (any classy man won’t), but they notice it all.

5. Your fragrance

If you smell bad, no man will like it and men notice that first thing. They remember you by how you smell so keep a check on that.

6. Your reactions

Men restrain themselves to a great limit! They do not want to pounce on you or rush you unless that is how you like it. He will look for your reactions and do what you like too. Foreplay is important for you both.

7. Watching for signs of orgasm

If the man is considerate, your orgasm is important to him too. Such men try different things in the bed to see how you react and keep looking for signs when you are about to have an orgasm.