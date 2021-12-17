LIFESTYLES
Things men think of during first time sex
You have been dating each other for a while and are super excited for the first time sex. But you are deep down, worried what all is he thinking and if he is saying what he truly has in his mind.
So as answer to your curiosity, here are some deets on what men truly think while at it !
I.Is his bathroom and bedroom clean?
Yes, just like us, men go through all that on their checklist. They shave or trim and they make sure that all is clean including the toilet seat!
2. Condoms
A major on the checklist, they want to make sure that they have the condoms and it is well within reach when they need it. They do not want to fumble in front of you and look like a fool.
3. Your body
Men tend to note down every inch of your body. They notice your birthmark, how you glow, your tattoos, piercings if any, and even the stretch marks. How they react to it is subjective and they most of the time express it.
4. Moisturised skin
Men do not like dry skin. A little scratch that makes a line on your skin is a major turn off for men. He may not say it (any classy man won’t), but they notice it all.
5. Your fragrance
If you smell bad, no man will like it and men notice that first thing. They remember you by how you smell so keep a check on that.
6. Your reactions
Men restrain themselves to a great limit! They do not want to pounce on you or rush you unless that is how you like it. He will look for your reactions and do what you like too. Foreplay is important for you both.
7. Watching for signs of orgasm
If the man is considerate, your orgasm is important to him too. Such men try different things in the bed to see how you react and keep looking for signs when you are about to have an orgasm.
LIFESTYLES
How to become a pro at sexting
Sexting is an art not everyone can master. The most important concern here is trust for sure but once that is established, there is a way to go about it. It can be a huge turn off as well if you don’t write the right words, don’t know your timing, or don’t express like you truly mean it. So here are top ways to becoming a sexting pro.
1. Make sure of what the other is up for
It is important to always test the waters before deep diving. When it comes to sex, the other person and you have to be on the same page. You should be sure of what he or she is up for. Is the mood ready for dirty talk or sensuousness and softness is the need of the hour?
2. Keep it crisp
When it comes to sexting, instead of long paragraphs and elucidated feelings like Shakespeare, go for short messages. No abbreviations please and try not to use emoticons because they come across as rather distasteful.
3. Patience
You messaged, wrote what was on your mind but the response is awaited. Do not worry, do not get into panic mode. Remember that sexting is basically fun and not commitment. Do not let your ego come in between. It is also possible that he or she is busy with something else or just not in the mood.
4. Make the other wait
Yes the flow is there, the mood is in full swing so the responses are fast as well. However, to keep him or her hooked, take a few more minutes to respond. If you are in love with the other person, you must make yourself desirable. Do not let it go cold though.
5. No pictures
When you are sexting, make sure you do not post your face in the chat. One mistake like this can take you down. No matter how much you love him or her, do not post nude pics. No matter what.
LIFESTYLES
The age when you have the best sex
Don’t be in the misconception that the best sex happens only in your 20s. You’re young, healthy and full of raging hormones, so it’s only fair to think your 20s are the time when you’ll experience mindblowing sex, full of fantasies, role play and sex positions. But that’s not it. Research suggests an entirely different age when you will experience the best sex. It’s not your 30s, but your 50s or 60s! Stunned? We are too. But let’s know why this age can get us to experience the best climax.
1. Survey findings
A research paper by a dating website observed that people falling within the age bracket of 60 to 66, experience the best sex. Single women feel immense pleasure when they are 66 and for men, it’s 64. If the couple is well, healthy and active, they can easily feel pleasure during sex, especially for women, after their menopause.
2. Your 20s and 30s
During the 20s, people feel very insecure about their bodies and the same can be felt during sexual intercourse, when people have to bare their all in front of their partner. They feel very conscious about their looks, performance in bed etc. and this affects their ability to concentrate on sex at the moment.
3 . The change in sex
When your body changes day by day, sex also changes. Navigating through menopause, sickness and lethargy, people start experiencing different kinds of changes that either affects sex in a positive or negative way. But quite interestingly, sex becomes quite enjoyable after a certain period of time.
4. The concept behind slow sex
Sex may not be the same kind of wild when you were 20, but having sex in your 50s or 60s means you take your time adjusting to the sex. This further means better foreplay and getting to feel each sensation slowly. And slow sex is always a charmer.
5. Expectations from sex
Sex isn’t only about sexual penetration. It’s so much more. But that’s a mistake most people make. Focusing only on penetration lets them forget about the other ways of sex that takes time but are very sensual and pleasurable. You will be surprised to know how satisfying sex can be, when penetration is not the goal. The old people certainly enjoy it thoroughly!
LIFESTYLES
Top 5 foods that fight acne
Here are some superfoods that might help you fight acne:
1. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are loaded with vitamin C and bioflavonoids, tomatoes are good for your immune system and also are amazing for your skin, because of these nutrients’ powerful antioxidant properties.
2. Green tea
Green tea is great for hydration and gives a healthy dose of acne-fighting antioxidants. Dehydration can cause swelling and puffy skin, and a slowed response to acne medication or skin treatments. Proper hydration improves cell turnover, meaning you have more healthy new cells to improve your complexion
3. Carrots
Carrots have vitamin A and beta-carotene (a carotenoid that gives them their well-known orange glow), eating carrots can help reduce acne and prevent blemishes by reducing inflammation and encouraging cell turnover (natural exfoliation). It also helps strengthen your skin’s defense against the bacteria that can cause unwanted flare ups.
4. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are rich in phytonutrients, phytosterols and minerals including manganese, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc. Zinc has strong antioxidant powers and also has been shown to reduce the production of sebum, known to be a root cause of acne. Use these little pepitas to top a salad, or bake them into these healthy muffins for an ideal start to your morning.
