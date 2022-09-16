SPORTS
Thierry Henry angry with Todd Boehly over embarrassing gaffe on Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne
Thierry Henry has laid into Todd Boehly after the Chelsea co-owner appeared to suggest that Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne both came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.
Boehly has made headlines multiple times already since his £4.25billion takeover was rubber-stamped back in May. And the LA Dodgers supremo has been the focus of even more attention than usual in recent days after dismissing Thomas Tuchel and then raising the prospect of an ‘All-Star’ North vs South clash.
Unsurprisingly, Boehly’s big idea, which was shared on Tuesday, has gone down like a lead balloon – and the Blues chief has now also come under fire following a slip of the tongue at the SALT conference in New York.
While talking about the club, Boehly was lauding Chelsea’s revered academy when he listed Salah and De Bruyne alongside some of the club’s most famous academy graduates.
“We’ve got one of the best academies in the world,” Boehly said. “Our academy is Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah.”
But although Salah and De Bruyne both spent time on the books at Chelsea before rising to prominence with Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, neither player came through the club’s academy; both were purchased for multi-million pound transfer fees.
Salah actually made the breakthrough at Egyptian Premier League club Al Mokawloon before moving on to Basel, while De Bruyne came through the ranks at Genk.
And Henry has less than impressed with Boehly’s embarrassing gaffe on CBS Sport. Henry said: “Did he say a lesson? A lesson? What’s that supposed to mean? What are they trying to teach? A lesson? Are you a teacher or something? The comment about De Bruyne and Mo Salah… just learn your own lessons and then come back and teach us something.”
Boehly’s comments came during a segment where he outlined the big emphasis that Chelsea have placed on youth development – and the plans they have to take their current approach to the next level, which include the formation of a multi-club network.
SPORTS
Europa League: Lisandro Martinez speaks on Man Utd fans’ treatment towards him
Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez has said that he is surprised how the club’s fans have taken him to heart.
The Argentine star, who arrived at Old Trafford over the summer, said such a feeling was amazing.
The former Ajax star had a difficult start to life at Old Trafford and was heavily criticised for Manchester United’s back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
However, things have turned around dramatically for him and the Red Devils since then as he played recognisable roles in Manchester United’s wins over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal.
It was another clean sheet for Martinez on Thursday night in the Europa League as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 in Moldova.
During the game last night, there were choruses from the United fans in support of their new centre-back and he says he was full of pride to hear it.
“I’m a little bit surprised, but at the same time I feel very proud,” Martinez told MUTV after the match.
“To come here to the best club in the world and the people say ‘Argentina, Argentina’, it’s amazing.”
SPORTS
UEL: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring first goal in Europa League
Manchester United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to scoring his first goal of the season for the team in their 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
It was also Ronaldo’s first goal ever in the Europa League, a competition he has never played before .
The Portugal international led the attack for Manchester United in Moldova on a comfortable night for Erik ten Hag’s men as they picked up a 2-0 win and their first points of their European campaign.
Jadon Sancho put Manchester United in the lead with a fine finish, before Ronaldo made it two from the penalty spot.
The goal was the 37-year-old’s first goal of the season in all competition and the first in the Europa League.
The football icon was delighted to hit the back of the net and secure the victory.
Ronaldo posted to his 478m followers on Instagram: “Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads.”
SPORTS
Nations League: Southgate releases England squad, excludes top stars [Full list]
England head coach, Gareth Southgate, on Thursday, released his side’s squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany.
Southgate omitted top stars like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho from the list to face Italy and Germany later this month.
He, however, included Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the squad.
Below is the squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford).
