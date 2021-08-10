LIFESTYLES
These apps are good for cheating
According to recent statistics, Android and IOS users were monitored to check which applications were used to cheat in relationships.
According to The Messaging App Lab, various applications were measured and categorised under the Serial Cheating Apps category.
The publication looked at various features in these apps that allowed people to cheat.
These are the top apps that people use to cheat:
1. Viber
This 3rd party messaging application is available on all major devices. Viber allows you to create secret conversations. The messages in this conversation delete automatically after a certain length of time. Viber also allows hidden chats to happen as well.
2. Signal
This is another cheating application perfect for erasing communications. This app deletes all messages and media sent or received from a specific designated user after an allotted amount of time.
3. Telegram
Most people, even those who are not cheating use this application. The most recent versions of the app have features almost designed for cheating.
4. WhatsApp
The benefit of this application is its use of end-to-end encryption. This means that the data you divulge is fully secure and no one can access it unless they use your phone.
5. Facebook Messenger
This is an excellent platform for cheaters who want to have private conversations. Protected by a password and also possessing a secret chats, this applications seems to offer the perfect breeding ground for cheating.
Sleeping together makes you healthy
WE all love quality sleep and sleeping next to someone you love will give you just that with other benefits.
Sleeping next to someone you love makes you feel safe, which may help you fall asleep quicker.
A study by Northumbria University in the UK showed there’s a link between the time taken to fall asleep and our sleep health.
Sleeping next to your partner also makes you happier, because your body releases the dopamine hormone, responsible for feeling pleasure. It also releases serotonin known as the happy chemical in the body, which improves your mood and makes you laugh.
Sleeping with your partner lowers stress levels and blood pressure, boosts your immune system and reduces anxiety and pain.
Scientists from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, US reported sexually active partners are more resistant to colds and flu because they produce more antibodies.
Cuddling also provides you with oxytocin and boosts your T-regulatory cells, key ingredients for keeping your immune system strong.
Get a good night’s sleep by cuddling your partner and enjoying the great health benefits with it!
Women who drink wine are great in bed!
A lot has often been said about wine, from the fascinating biblical anecdotes to the health benefits that come with it.
Wine seems to be the answer to almost every single question.
While we all know that a glass of red wine is good for one’s heart, a recent study has shown that women who consume it are great in the bedroom.
According to Insider.com, a study found that drinking a moderate amount of red wine actually increases blood flow to women’s erogenous zones, and could increase lubrication.
The study also found that women who drank red wine had a higher sex drive than those who drank other types of alcohol.
The study also found that polyphenols, which are found in red wine, as well as berries and chocolate, can decrease instances of erectile dysfunction by 14%.
As if that wasn’t enough, researchers also pointed out that red wine contained histamines which can increase your sex drive.
According to scientists, a similar study was conducted which surveyed 800 women between the ages of 18 and 50. It asked them about their levels of sexual satisfaction using the Female Sexual Function Index.
According to the New Idea Food publication, it was found those who’d consumed two glasses of wine prior to a little action between the sheets saw benefits on every front.
The study’s author Dr Nicola Mondani revealed that historically, the aspects of wine and sexuality had been well known since the time of Ancient Greece.
She further explained that wine’s always been the go-to beverage for women and it came as no surprise that it elevated their sexual appetite.
4 sounds we love to hear during sex!
“Sound will be the medicine of the future.”
Taken from the famous clairvoyant Edgar Cayce, this American soothsayer was quite prophetic when he uttered the above words about sound over 60 years ago.
If we think about, sound from then has indeed become a great part of our healing as human beings.
From the many medical stories about how someone woke up from a medical coma due to a specific sound they heard to how experts use it for therapy, sound seems to play a critical role in our lives.
Take having sex as an example.
The sounds we hear during sex play a critical role in our overall sex experiences.
According to the Bustle publication, there are various sounds that humans enjoy during sex.
According to the publication, these are the top sounds humans love to hear during sex:
1. Moaning
Moaning seems to be an almost universal language in the bedroom and it’s incredibly popular with both men and women. In fact, a global survey revealed that 90% of men liked to hear their partner moan and 77,6% of women loved to hear their partner moan.
2. Swearing
While many may consider this falling under dirty talk, sexologists agree that swearing is a different component during sex. While some might find it offensive, over 30% of both men and women enjoyed swearing during sex, according to a global survey.
3. Heavy Breathing
Interestingly, this was one of the noises that men and women seemed to diverge on a bit. More than 60,1% of men said that they were into it but less than 45,9% of women said the same. Interesting contrasts.
4. Screaming
While this might be the loudest in terms of decibels, enjoyable screaming during sex has seen a 50/50 split among men, with some being all for it, while others aren’t so into it. For women, many of them measure their sexual pleasure by how loud they scream during sex.
