These apps are good for cheating

According to recent statistics, Android and IOS users were monitored to check which applications were used to cheat in relationships.

According to The Messaging App Lab, various applications were measured and categorised under the Serial Cheating Apps category.



The publication looked at various features in these apps that allowed people to cheat.

These are the top apps that people use to cheat:

1. Viber

This 3rd party messaging application is available on all major devices. Viber allows you to create secret conversations. The messages in this conversation delete automatically after a certain length of time. Viber also allows hidden chats to happen as well.

2. Signal

This is another cheating application perfect for erasing communications. This app deletes all messages and media sent or received from a specific designated user after an allotted amount of time.

3. Telegram

Most people, even those who are not cheating use this application. The most recent versions of the app have features almost designed for cheating.

4. WhatsApp

The benefit of this application is its use of end-to-end encryption. This means that the data you divulge is fully secure and no one can access it unless they use your phone.

5. Facebook Messenger

This is an excellent platform for cheaters who want to have private conversations. Protected by a password and also possessing a secret chats, this applications seems to offer the perfect breeding ground for cheating.