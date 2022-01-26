LIFESTYLES
These 7 surprising things lower your libido!
Everyone wants to have a good sex life and it is their right to feel that way unless you practice something that bans the activity of pleasure.
But, many people feel that sometimes their sexual drive, libido suffers. There are many reasons that can cause this issue but here are 7 of those which can be worked on. So here are 5 surprising activities, habits that lower your libido.
1.Too much coffee
A morning cup of nicely roasted coffee is fine but if you binge on this beverage a lot then it tends to affect your sex drive! Caffeine gives a boost but it is more for a quickie.
When you consume too much of it, your adrenal glands over-function, releasing stress hormones that prevent your sexual functioning.
2. Degrading yourself
When you undermine yourself, do not see a confident you when you look in the mirror, pull yourself down, your desire to get naked infront of someone, your performance level, all are affected. It dampens your mood, your desires and you question yourself for nothing.
3. His smell
How your partner smells makes a big difference to your sex drive. If he /she does not use a deo, smells of sweat, food, the last things you want to do is have sex. It is a major turn off!
4. Sleep deprivation
Less amount of sleep and rest leads to a lower sex drive. According to a study in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, “non-obese men with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) experience lower testosterone levels. This leads to decreased sexual activity.” Insomnia due to stress too can take down your libido as your mind is engaged in negative thoughts. It can infact lead to sexual dysfunction.
5. Dirty surroundings
Many people have major issues with dirty surroundings. If you have a dirty apartment, soiled sheets and pillows, a carpet you feel may be full of dirt or bugs now, sex may become the last thing in your lives.
6. Sugar intake
By taking too much sugar, be it in sodas, food, coffee, the sugar increases your insulin levels which stores belly fat, you lose muscle mass and your testosterone levels spiral. For men the sugar affects their estrogen levels, which further leads to erectile dysfunction.
7.Not masturbating
Masturbating balances your hormones, As per a 2009 University of Michigan study, when you have an orgasm, your body releases oxytocin which in turn helps in lowering a stress hormone called cortisol which stores fat. Also, in women, masturbation gives a rise to their self esteem too.
LIFESTYLES
First time sex: How to make sure it’s not a disaster
Let’s face it. First time sex is a nightmare for many. With the nervousness shooting through the roof, the entire experience can be a disaster.
Women might feel pain for the first time or men may have to face the embarrassment of climaxing too first. But don’t worry, first-timers.
Here are some ways you can make sure your first-time sex isn’t a disaster.
1. Be prepared
There’s nothing like being prepared for your first time. Don’t be under the wrong impression that there won’t be any awkwardness because there will be. And once you accept it, it’ll become easier to have sex.
2. Talk about your concerns
Before you both go for it, talk all about it with your partner. It is important to communicate with your partner about how you both want to go ahead with it, the positions etc. If you have any special requests, tell your partner before you start.
3. Orgasms
It is alright if you both don’t orgasm the first time. It takes a lot to be acquainted with sex and thinking of pleasure isn’t the very first thought that will come to your mind.
4. Foreplay
Work on your foreplay game. Pleasure your partner’s body in places where they feel good the most. Foreplay heightens the amount of pleasure one can feel in their body and this is the best way to have relaxing sex the first time.
Lie flat on your stomach and when you reach down to masturbate, you will realise that in turn your hips will gyrate to hump or grind against your hand. Here the weight of your body presses the clitoris against the bed or sofa that you are lying on. Read also: These 7 surprising things lower your libido!
LIFESTYLES
5 masturbation positions for WOMEN that will amaze you
Masturbation is as important as breathing if you want a healthy life. But very few realise that there are many positions in which women can masturbate and the kind of orgasm they can feel in different ways.
If you are in the mood and want to masturbate, then here is a list of top 5 masturbation positions that will blow your mind!
1.Doggy style stimulation
This is not just a great sex position but also does wonders when you masturbate. Situate yourself on your knees and hands and then balance yourself on one hand. Stimulate your clitoris with the other hand until you achieve an orgasm. If you are into anal penetration then too this position can turn out to be amazing with proper lubrication.
2. Lotus style
Sit upright on your bed and touch your feet together. Open your legs flat in a butterfly position as this brings healthy tension to your pelvic muscles. Stimulate yourself until you orgasm and you will probably find this to be a better and more pleasurable position for masturbation.
3. Cowgirl humping
This position stimulates your clitoris like none other! The hood and your labia come into action here as you dry hump and straddle a blanket opr a pillow or any other object which grinds against your vulva. Use your sex toys too and have fun!
4. Squatting
If your leg strength is good then this makes for an excellent masturbating position. It opens up your vaginal canal if you want penetration as well while masturbating. The orgasm at this moment can be massive.
5. On your stomach
Lie flat on your stomach and when you reach down to masturbate, you will realise that in turn your hips will gyrate to hump or grind against your hand. Here the weight of your body presses the clitoris against the bed or sofa that you are lying on. Read also: These 7 surprising things lower your libido!
LIFESTYLES
5 benefits of having sex with an older man
Sex with younger men is more experimental but when it comes to older men, the sex is more quality because they are seasoned. There are many advantages of having sex with older men and here ois a list of 5 benefits that you ought to know.
- They are confident
Older men are way more confident in bed than younger men because of the sheer experience that is if they had an active sex life. They are ready to lead and there will not be a moment of awkwardness for them. They know where to focus
2. Mature
Older men are way more evolved and they are mature when it comes to understanding women. They will be less judgemental and will help you even if you are inexperienced.
3. They are uber romantic
Boys are more of the fascinated sorts while grown men are romantic. They tend to ease in with romance and intimacy before going for it.
4. Honesty
Men consider your opinion and they respect it too. Unlike boys they will try to please you. They admire it when you tell them what you want and when you are honest about something. They work on a better performance as well.
5. They are more serious
Unlike the youngsters, most men are not in the “time-pass” or conquest game. They are probably searching for something meaningful. Young men or boys are generally interested more in hooking up unless they have made an official commitment. So sex with them may just be safer for the emotional souls.
Latest News
- Nigerian Army arrests political thugs from Ibadan with guns heading for Ekiti PDP primaries
- CBN retains interest rate at 11.5% to contain inflation
- African airlines’ passenger traffic crashes by 65% over Omicron, others
- Mane, Hakimi take Senegal and Morocco into AFCON quarter-finals
- Kim Kardashian Responds to Ex Kanye West’s Claims About a Second Sex Tape with Ray J
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 masturbation positions for WOMEN that will amaze you
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Nigerian Labour Congress suspends planned nationwide protest over subsidy
-
NEWS1 day ago
German Immigration questions Nigerian envoy travelling with seven family members on business class to United States
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
First time sex: How to make sure it’s not a disaster
-
SPORTS1 day ago
WORLD CUP: Mario Balotelli handed Italy recall
-
NEWS1 day ago
FG suspends petrol subsidy removal
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast as U.S., China recovery wanes
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Bob Dylan sells recorded music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment