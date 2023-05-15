“There’s nothing an Akwa-Ibom girl can’t do” Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, others celebrate Hilda Baci for breaking Guinness World Record

Nigerian female celebrities have showed their support to Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci for breaking Guinness World Record for marathon cooking.

Taking to their Instagram pages to celebrate her, the likes of Kiekie, Rita Dominic, Omoni Oboli, Ini Edo and others used are as inspiration to women.

Skitmaker Kiekie praised her for being a power house to women and for giving them the reason to be proud and happy.

Using her as an inspiration, she appreciated her for reminding everyone that there is nothing they can achieving they set their mind to achieve it.

“The most important thing in all of this to me is that there’s absolutely, absolutely nothing you can’t achieve if you set your mind to achieve it. Thank you for reminding and for BOLDLY showing us. You’re such a power house power who has given women around the world a reason to be proud and happy to be called a Woman. Congratulations Hilda. The world is definitely not forgetting this EVER”.

Ini Edo praised her for making Akwa Ibom proud. She wrote, “She has done it! What an Akwa-Ibom cannot do!! That’s what am talking about, super proud, beyond a national sensation. This takes HEART! Receive thy flowers sister gal. Take the entire garden. God is with you. Guinness Record shattered”.

Rita Dominic wrote, “Hilda Baci, first of her name!

Thank you for giving us something good to cheer about. You’re everything good about the Nigerian spirit. Nigerians have come together to cheer you on. I don’t think we knew how much we needed this healing. Congratulations on breaking this record, see you at 97 hours”.

Omoni Oboli wrote, “Yesssss THANK YOU JESUS!!!! Hilda Baci has broken the world record! Record broken and still going!!! The Lord definitely sent her strength from on high! My chest! I can breath now. HILDA many daughters have done well but you excell them all!!! We are so proud. Thanks to everyone physically there cheering her on! Thanks to her sous chef sunny and all the assistants! You guys are the real MVP.

We can catch some sleep now”.

Hilda Baci breaks Guiness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’

Buci, on Monday morning broke the Guiness World Record for the longest cooking time.

The longest cooking hours was previously held by Indian Chef Lata Tondon, who cooked meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds.

Hilda Baci at the time of writing this report, had cooked for 87 hours and 50 minutes and still cooking.

As the famous chef goes about her activities, Nigerians are still gathered around to support her.

Her live video captured people screaming to show how very proud they are of her. It should be noted that for the past four days that her cooking hackathon has unified many Nigerians for all works of life as they congregate at her cooking station.

Ruth Kadiri, Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, others celebrate Hilda Baci

Recall that Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri and Tonto Dikeh had showed their support for her days back.

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “@hildabaci @hildabacicookathon Congratulations in advance, dear ….. you will make it, you will break the Guinness world record Queenchef”

Tonto Dikeh wrote, “I personally don’t know her. Of course, I know of her and her signature dishes. I tried at some point to order her delicious dishes while in Lagos but couldn’t cause of my busy schedule. Bottom line this is not an ad or a friendship post, THIS IS A WOMAN SUPPORTING ANOTHER WOMAN POST.

She is doing amazing, @myfoodbyhilda is trying to break the Guinness Book of Record for the longest cooking in one time..

If you are in Lagos and you are a woman, go support your fellow woman breaking grounds.

Food is free, I heard the food is too d.e for too

You can repost or show up there live…

But one thing you must do as a Nigerian lady/girl/woman is to show support. There is no greater joy than investing in another person’s/WOMAN’s happiness.

@myfoodbyhilda I wish you all the best.

LET ME BE THE FIRST TO SAY CONGRATULATIONS

I am so proud of You like I know you”.

Enioluwa, Charles Okocha, Tiwa [email protected], Warri Pikin, and many others had stormed the cooking venue to show support to her.