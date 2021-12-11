NEWS
There’ll be visible signs of improved security in 2022 – Army Chief
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has promised visible signs of improved security in the new year while the Chief of Air Staff,Air Marshall Oladayo Amao, said all the branches of the military were working in synergy to strategically defeat threats to national security.
Yahaya , in a speech at the closing of the COAS Annual Conference 2021 in Abuja with the theme “Building Nigerian Army Capacity in Combating Emerging Security Threats in a Joint Operations Environment” warned those fueling crises in various locations across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts.
The COAS said that the Nigerian army was committed to ensuring the return of peace to every part of the country in no distant time.
He added that the army would, within the ambit of the rule of law, continue to ensure that all peace-loving citizens go about their legitimate businesses and live without fear or intimidation.
breaking
Kidnapping: Court to deliver judgment on Evans Feb. 25
A Lagos State High Court in Ikeja yesterday fixed February 25, 2022, to deliver judgment in the case of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans and five others charged with conspiracy and kidnapping.
Justices Hakeem Oshodi fixed the date after lawyers to Evans and his co-defendants argued and adopted their final written addresses yesterday.
The Lagos State Government had arraigned Evans alongside Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba for allegedly kidnapping the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu on February 14, 2017.
Evans is also facing similar charges before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo and Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the same court.
All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.
While arguing his final written address, Evans’s lawyer, Victor Opara urged the court to discharge and acquit his client of the crimes.
Opara argued that there was no direct evidence linking Evans to the alleged crimes and that the alleged victim of the crime did not identify the defendant as the perpetrator of the crimes.
He said, “The victim said he was blindfolded throughout his 88-day ordeal, and did not state to the court in his testimony that he could physically identify Evans.
“There is also the fatality of the prosecution’s case that there was no identification parade to identify the first defendant (Evans).
“There was no evidence before your lordship to show that PW2 (Dunu) had a clear opportunity of identifying the first defendant,” the Opara contended.
But the prosecutor, Adebayo Haroun, urged the court to convict the defendants as charged.
Haroun submitted that “when a man has confessed to a crime, you do not need an identification parade.
“There is direct evidence of PW2 (Dunu) testifying of how he was kidnapped, how he escaped and the roles each of the defendants played.
“We have circumstantial evidence linking the first defendant (Evans) to the crime, and we also have confessional statements and video recordings of him.
“We urge your lordship to convict the defendants as charged,” Haroun prayed.
The prosecution had alleged that Dunu was kidnapped on Ilupeju Road in Lagos State, and the defendants collected 223,000 Euros as ransom from his family.
The prosecution closed its case against the defendants on January 10, 2020, after presenting four witnesses, including Dunu.
The defense closed its case on August 3, 2020, after the six defendants testified.
NEWS
Court dismisses Jimoh Ibrahim’s appeal in N69.4 Billion debt case
The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has dismissed the appeal filed by the Chairman of Global Fleet Group, Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, challenging the seizure of his 12 assets and freezing of all his accounts over alleged N69.4billion debt by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
The appellate court upheld the November 18, 2020 order of Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos which authorised AMCON to take over Ibrahim’s assets.
The justices upheld the arguments of AMCON’s lead counsel, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), who prayed the court to dismiss Ibrahim’s application.
Chief Niyi Akinola (SAN) is the counsel for the 1st defendant, Ibrahim, while Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) is for the 2nd defendant, Global Fleet Group.
AMCON, following Justice Aikawa’s order, took effective possession of all 12 properties through its Debt Recovery Agent – Pinheiro Legal Partners.
The assets include the building of NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja and the building of NICON Lekki Limited at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos.
Other properties are the building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos; another Property at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja; the former Allied Bank Building on Mile 2, Oshodi Expressway, Apapa Road, Lagos; Energy House located on No. 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; NICON Building at No. 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja; a residential apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City, Lagos; NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City, Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja.
In addition to the take over of the properties, the court ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to Ibrahim and his companies, including Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited, all of whom are defendants in the suit.
Following the execution of the order, NICON Investment Limited, Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and Jimoh Ibrahim, through Akintola, filed a motion at the Federal High Court dated November 19, 2020, seeking to discharge Justice Aikawa’s order.
Some other entities which AMCON alleged were linked to Ibrahim, such as NICON Insurance Limited, Nigerian-Re-Insurance Limited, Abuja Hotel Limited and NICON Hotels Limited also filed an application asking the judge to discharge the said order.
After hearing the two applications and the arguments canvassed by parties through their respective counsel, Justice Aikawa dismissed both applications by his ruling of February 16, 2021.
Dissatisfied, both sets of applicants filed separate appeals at the Court of Appeal.
AMCON was represented in the appeals by Pinheiro, while the first set of appellants was represented by Akintola and the second set by Ayorinde.
At the hearing of the appeals on September 30, 2021, Pinheiro raised a preliminary objection, contending that the appeal was incompetent because the appellants failed to seek leave of the court before filing it’.
In a unanimous decision yesterday, the Court of Appeal upheld AMCON’s preliminary objection and accordingly dismissed both appeals.
breaking
Emirates suspends Nigerian flights indefinitely
Following the Federal Government’s restriction of its flights, Emirates Airlines has suspended all its flights to Nigeria indefinitely.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier withdrawn the approval of 21 weekly flights to Nigeria, comprising 14 to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and seven to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The NCAA Director-General said the decision followed the refusal of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to grant the three frequencies requested by Air Peace, the only Nigerian carrier operating to Dubai via Sharjah.
Following the development, Emirates in an update on its website said all its flights to Nigeria would be suspended until the issues between UAE and Nigeria are resolved.
It said the action will take effect from Sunday.
The airline said, “With the recently imposed directive limiting Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja, Emirates will be suspending its flights between Nigeria and Dubai from 13 December 2021, until the UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to the ongoing issue.
“The last flights to operate on 12 December 2021are EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja
“Customers holding tickets with the final destinations Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted at the point of origin.
“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.
“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused. Emirates is committed to its operations in Nigeria, and we stand ready to reinstate services once restrictions are lifted by the Nigerian authorities, ensuring travellers have more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities in Dubai, and beyond to our network of over 120 destinations.”
