Tuesday, November 14, 2023
HomePOLITICSThere was no election in Kogi on Saturday - Dino Melaye cries...
POLITICS

There was no election in Kogi on Saturday – Dino Melaye cries out

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Dino Melaye cries out over Kogi election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in last Saturday’s election, Dino Melaye, has insisted that there was no election in Kogi State.

Melaye spoke while justifying his refusal to cast his vote during the governorship election.

Appearing on Channels TV Politics Today, Melaye said whether he voted or not, it was immaterial.

Melaye came third, with the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Usman Ododo winning the election.

Reacting to the outcome of the controversial election, Melaye said, “The issue of voting or not voting has no legal status. People win elections in prison.

“Legally, it has no relevance to the election. Whether I voted or not, it is immaterial.

“I don’t want to talk about it; there was no election in Kogi State on Saturday.”

Previous article
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
Next article
Iyanya on why he decided to stick to one woman
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network