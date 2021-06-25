Sportsmen and women will agree that how they perform on the field or court is determined by the condition of their playing fields.

If the playing conditions are conducive, they can perform at their best.

The same applies to having sex.



Sexologists all over the world agree that where you have sex can determine if one experiences an orgasm or not.

Much like there are places to have the best sex, there are also the worst places to poke.

According to Men’s Health magazine, these are the worst places to have sex:

1. On an airplane

As fly as the thought of having sex in the clouds might be, according to Trojan Condom’s Sex Survey Census, having sex in the air is the worst idea. With many airlines strict on such rules, this is one rule you don’t want to break.

2. At a church

An older couple in Salt Lake City, Utah, is facing charges after having oral sex on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s lawn during a wedding, with children watching. The duo, who were not guests of either the bride or the groom, were only stopped when a wedding guest flagged down a passing officer. Furthermore, morally it doesn’t sound correct, right?

3. Someone else’s bed

About 33% of Americans have spiced up their sex lives by getting busy with their partner in someone else’s bed, according to Trojan’s sex survey. For a pair of real estate agents in New York, venturing into someone else’s bed cost them their jobs, and might cost them even more depending on the outcome of a pending lawsuit.