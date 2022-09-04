ENTERTAINMENT
The Weeknd cancels Los Angeles show after losing voice
Fans of The Weekend will have to save their tears for another day.
The “Blinding Lights” singer was forced to cancel his concert in Los Angeles Saturday night – after losing his voice just three songs into the show.
“You’ll get your money back,” The Weeknd, 32, promised the 70,000 fans who were packed inside SoFi Stadium over the weekend.
“But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”
The chart-topper, born Abel Tesfaye, abruptly stopped the show and left the stage while performing his hit song “Can’t Feel My Face.”
When he eventually returned, he choked back tears while telling the crowd he would not be able to put on “the concert I want to give you right now.”
“I personally want to apologize to you guys. I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice,” he explained.
“This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m going to make sure everybody’s good … But I wanted to come out and personally apologize, and not tweet it or Instagram it or whatever.”
He continued on, telling fans, “But I want you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. … I’m so sorry. I love you guys. Thank you so much.”
The Weeknd later took to Instagram, writing, “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated.”
He added, “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”
“The Hills” singer, who did not disclose any additional information about his vocal condition, was playing back-to-back shows at SoFi Stadium as part of his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour.”
His next performance is scheduled for Sept. 22 in Toronto.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time The Weeknd has been forced to postpone a concert. He previously announced he was pushing his entire tour back several months.
“Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” the singer wrote in October 2021, revealing the tour would kick off in the summer of 2022 rather than January as originally planned.
A new date for The Weeknd’s Los Angeles show has yet to be announced.
ENTERTAINMENT
Denise Richards says her husband shoots ‘a lot’ of her OnlyFans content: ‘He knows what guys like’
He’s not her only fan, but he’s her biggest fan.
Denise Richards revealed her latest moneymaking venture — OnlyFans — is somewhat of a family business.
Appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed her husband Aaron Phypers shoots “a lot” of her OnlyFans content.
“I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier ’cause I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I’m able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush,” the 51-year-old said.
“They’re already out there if you Google them.”
Richards revealed in July that she joined OnlyFans because she considered it to be a smart business move.
“Sometimes you have to do something else once in a while,” she continued. “And Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, ‘What do you think?’”
Richards set up her OnlyFans profile one week after her 18-year-old daughter, Sam “Sami” Sheen, created her own account.
The “Wild Things” actress frequently encourages her 1.4 million Instagram followers to subscribe to her account for $25 a month.
Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen, has openly expressed he is opposed to his daughter being on OnlyFans and even blamed Richards, his ex-wife, for their child’s new career move.
“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” the “Two and a Half Men” alum, 56, previously said.
CELEBRITIES
US Open 2022 : Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson, Tiger Woods, more A-List celebs hit event in style
Tennis, anyone?
Celebrities are flocking to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City to see the sport’s biggest stars in action at the 2022 US Open, which runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.
CELEBRITIES
Bethenny Frankel slams ‘insane’ ‘RHODubai’ reunion outfits
Bethenny Frankel isn’t a fan of the “Real Housewives of Dubai’s” reunion outfits.
“This is a costume party,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum, 51, said on her Instagram Story Wednesday, zooming in on the women while watching the Season 1 reunion.
“This is insane. I mean … literally, if Andy [Cohen] weren’t there, I’d think this is a costume party. What show is this? What is going on? This is hysterical.”
The Bravolebrity likened the looks from the newest “Housewives” franchise to those from the early days of “RHONY” – of which she was an original cast member.
“I need you to know that [on] Seasons 1 to 3 of ‘Housewives,’ we would do our own makeup, and I would wear a cable-knit sweater,” she said. “Like, the outfits we wore were just out of our closet for the reunion.”
Frankel then encouraged her 2.7 million followers to go back and look at the outfits the early “Housewives” stars used to wear, adding the “RHODubai” women have “taken it to the next level.””I don’t think Diana would have been the great fan…
The “RHODubai” women received mixed reviews on their outfits – which didn’t seem to be color-coordinated, unlike the stars of other “Housewives” franchises.
“Is [Caroline] Stanbury going to a networking mixer?” one fan commented of her black-and-silver Galia Lahav skirt set.
“💚💚 Chanel [Ayan] and Lesa [Milan] 🔥🔥🔥💚 Understood the assignment,” another wrote of that duo’s matching yellow feathered gowns from Michael Cinco and Valdrin Sahiti, respectively..
“Nina. Classy as ALWAYS,” someone wrote of Nina Ali’s shimmering Pol’ Atteu dress.
Other fans had differing opinions on Caroline Brooks’ choice to wear a pearl-studded silver crown that matched her over-the-top XBL gown. Most fans also seemed to enjoy Dr. Sara Al Madani’s sparkling caped creation by Pol’ Atteu.
Mr. “Housewives” himself also admitted that early “Housewives” fashion was “just terrible.”
“If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta and New York, they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting,” Cohen told Vanity Fair in January.
The “Watch What Happens Live” host, 54, added that nowadays, the Bravo stars treat their looks like it’s “prom.”
