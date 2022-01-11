Jobs
The top 5 most in demand tech-jobs in 2022
WITH the high unemployment rate in Mzansi, if you are looking to study further you will need to weigh your options when you choose your career path.
If you will be starting with your studies, it’s important to know if you will be employable or will be able to use your skills to make an income for yourself.
It’s no secret that a lot is changing as technology advances and the world is transforming. So if you are looking to be employable this is the industry to get in to.
According to IOL Riaz Moola, CEO at HyperionDev, with the rapid digitisation of almost all aspects of our lives, tech-based careers offer the students of today lucrative opportunities for tomorrow.
According to Moola, these are the top 5 most in-demand tech careers in 2022.
1. Java developer – average annual salary according to Payscale: R375 315.
A Java developer uses the Java language to create high-functioning web applications, software and programmes.
2. Software engineer
Software engineers are generalised developers, making all kinds of software suitable to the business’s needs. Some of the responsibilities of a software engineer are to analyse user requirements, write and test code, refine and rewrite it as necessary, and communicate with any programmers involved in the project.
3. Data scientist/data engineer
“Data is the internet’s new gold rush, which is why companies want to understand their core data and key customer insights to unlock more efficient systems and bigger profits,” says Moola.
“Data scientists and data engineers are the answer to that better business.”
4. Enterprise architect
The career of an enterprise architect is one of the best tech jobs in the world because it combines staggeringly high pay and substantial job opportunities and security.
5. Full-stack web developer
Full-stack developers have officially passed their single-stream counterparts (front-end and back-end developers) to claim the fifth most desirable tech job in the world.
Jobs
Dangote Academy application now open
Are you a Young Secondary School Leaver within the age of 15-24?
Are you Intelligent and Smart?
Are you Science biased and desire to pursue a career in Engineering?
Do you wish to be trained by a reputable Company while being paid a stipend?
If Your Answer is YES to the questions above,
APPLY HERE
Jobs
Procurement Specialist at May & Baker Nigeria Plc
JOB DESCRIPTION
May & Baker Nigeria Plc is seeking to employ suitable and qualified applicants to fill the position of Procurement Specialist .
The Position is based in Nigeria.
Department: Planning & Procurement
Job Description
Reporting to the Head, Planning & Procurement, the incumbent will be expected to ensure the regular availability of production materials/Engineering Spares and the prompt purchase of requested materials at competitive prices.
Requirements
Applicants must possess an HND in Engineering/B.Eng with at least three (3) years purchasing/inventory management experience.
Remuneration
Attractive and negotiable.
Jobs
Market Research Officer at May & Baker Nigeria Plc
OB DESCRIPTION
May & Baker Nigeria Plc is seeking to employ suitable and qualified applicants to fill the position of Market Research Officer .
The Position is based in Nigeria.
Work start: 03.05.2018
Department: CP&D
Job Description
The incumbent will be expected to provide timely and actionable information for effective decision making based on research outcomes.
Requirements
Candidates must possess a Bachelors degree in any of the following; Statistics, Marketing, Computer Science, Business Administration, Communications, any of the Biological/ Social Sciences.
A Masters degree in any business related field or experience in research and business development will be an added advantage.
Remuneration
Remuneration for these position is attractive and negotiable.
