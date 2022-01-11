The top 5 most in demand tech-jobs in 2022

WITH the high unemployment rate in Mzansi, if you are looking to study further you will need to weigh your options when you choose your career path.

If you will be starting with your studies, it’s important to know if you will be employable or will be able to use your skills to make an income for yourself.

It’s no secret that a lot is changing as technology advances and the world is transforming. So if you are looking to be employable this is the industry to get in to.





According to IOL Riaz Moola, CEO at HyperionDev, with the rapid digitisation of almost all aspects of our lives, tech-based careers offer the students of today lucrative opportunities for tomorrow.

According to Moola, these are the top 5 most in-demand tech careers in 2022.





1. Java developer – average annual salary according to Payscale: R375 315.

A Java developer uses the Java language to create high-functioning web applications, software and programmes.

2. Software engineer

Software engineers are generalised developers, making all kinds of software suitable to the business’s needs. Some of the responsibilities of a software engineer are to analyse user requirements, write and test code, refine and rewrite it as necessary, and communicate with any programmers involved in the project.

3. Data scientist/data engineer

“Data is the internet’s new gold rush, which is why companies want to understand their core data and key customer insights to unlock more efficient systems and bigger profits,” says Moola.

“Data scientists and data engineers are the answer to that better business.”

4. Enterprise architect

The career of an enterprise architect is one of the best tech jobs in the world because it combines staggeringly high pay and substantial job opportunities and security.

5. Full-stack web developer

Full-stack developers have officially passed their single-stream counterparts (front-end and back-end developers) to claim the fifth most desirable tech job in the world.