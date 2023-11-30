Thursday, November 30, 2023
FOOTBALL

The ‘Royal Challengers Bangalore Factor’ In Hardik Pandya’s Return To Mumbai Indians

By Online Editor
0
Please Click on allow

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians jersey.© X (formerly Twitter)

Mumbai Indians secured Hardik Pandya through an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans. It is one of the biggest trades in the history of the Indian Premier League as Hardik has a price tag of INR 15 crore, an amount that was paid by GT when they bought the player for their first-ever IPL season in 2022. Mumbai Indians must be a happy side after the recent trade but it would not have been possible had there not been a ‘Royal Challengers Bangalore factor’ in it.

After announcing the list of the players retained, MI on Sunday had INR 15.25 crore of the remaining purse with 8 vacant spots in the squad. Had Mumbai roped in Hardik from GT, they would have been left with a mere sum of INR 25 lakh going into the IPL 2023 auction.

However, RCB bought Cameron Green from MI in an all-cash deal, providing Mumbai the cushion for the Hardik trade.

The transfer of Green gave a huge boost to Mumbai’s purse due to which the franchise still has a total of INR 17.75 crore to its credit despite securing Hardik.

Mumbai Indians currently have 17 players — one less than the minimum bar set by IPL — in their squad and they can fill a maximum of 8 more players. Out of the available 8 slots, MI can buy a maximum of 2 overseas players.

It is worth noting that Hardik had made his IPL debut way back in 2015 with Mumbai Indians.

Hardik played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20.

(With ANI Inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Oborevwori presents 2024 appropriation bill of N714.4bn to Delta assembly
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network