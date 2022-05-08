The real reason you don’t see Halima Abubakar in films anymore

Actress Halima Abubakar has said she stop featuring in many movies because of the sex-for-roles demand .

The 36-year-old said this on Twitter on Saturday as she returned to the social media platform.

Halima also claimed she started to produce movies herself because filmmakers wanted to have sex with her in exchange for movie roles.

“I left Twitter not Nollywood. I produce my own movies.i no get strength for sex,” she began.

“Taking a break is necessary. I have won all. I won’t be too hungry to ass lick, or belong to a group,” the White Hunters star continued.

“Like I said before,I don’t have filter.i say the truth..I mean that’s me,” Halima concluded.