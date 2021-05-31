The most beautiful punani pageant !

IF you think of it, there is almost a pageant for everything.

From beauty and charity to fashion and sexuality, there seems to be a crown available for various types of prospective kings and queens.

While admittedly there are those pageants that leave a lot to be desired, this one should take the cake of the lot.



According to Glamour Magazine, there is now a prestigious crown available for the World’s Most Beautiful Vagina. It’s hosted by sex toy businessman Brian Sloan.



According to the magazine, entrants sent in photos that are now being voted on by the public.

The winner will get $5000 (R68 919), be flown to Los Angeles to have her punani regions scanned and made into a 3-D sex-sleeve sex toy, and, of course, get a lifetime’s worth of bragging rights.

Second place gets $2500 (R34 459) with third place getting $1500 (R20 675).

According to the organisers, this pageant is not just for entertainment purposes.

It’s a science experiment and according to Sloane, he has hired PhD data scientists to look at the results and pull together the first proper scientific paper about vaginal appearance and preference.

According to the organiser, this will be an annual event hosted in Los Angeles.