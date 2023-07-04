The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, 23, had her followers speechless with her recent bikini-clad snap, where she slipped into a white-string bikini.

The stunning Hollywood actress, who played Disney’s Ariel in the recent live-action remake, took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 4), where she flaunted her gorgeous good looks in a stunning sun-kissed pic.

Giving fans a close-up look at her stunning figure, Halle was truly glowing in the post as she gave fans a look at her taut abs.

The musician opted for a natural makeup look and wore her stunning braided hair naturally cascading against her shoulders.

Halle’s caption to her 5.9 million followers read: “Girl of your dreams [cloude and sparkle emoji].”

Soon after posting the uploads, Halle’s loyal legion of followers flooded the comment section, where they gushed over her good looks.

“The people’s mermaid,” penned one-gushing admirer, while a second superfan hailed her: “The sexiest Disney star.”

A third chimed in, adding: “Gorgeous angel,” as another penned: “You don’t need a bathing suit, girl, you’re a mermaid.”