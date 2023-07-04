Tuesday, July 4, 2023
The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey hailed ‘hottest Disney star’ in white string bikini

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, 23, had her followers speechless with her recent bikini-clad snap, where she slipped into a white-string bikini.

The stunning Hollywood actress, who played Disney’s Ariel in the recent live-action remake, took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 4), where she flaunted her gorgeous good looks in a stunning sun-kissed pic.

Giving fans a close-up look at her stunning figure, Halle was truly glowing in the post as she gave fans a look at her taut abs.

The musician opted for a natural makeup look and wore her stunning braided hair naturally cascading against her shoulders.

Halle’s caption to her 5.9 million followers read: “Girl of your dreams [cloude and sparkle emoji].”

Soon after posting the uploads, Halle’s loyal legion of followers flooded the comment section, where they gushed over her good looks.

“The people’s mermaid,” penned one-gushing admirer, while a second superfan hailed her: “The sexiest Disney star.”

A third chimed in, adding: “Gorgeous angel,” as another penned: “You don’t need a bathing suit, girl, you’re a mermaid.”

 

