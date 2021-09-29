The first things men notice about women

When men fall in love with you, they fall in love with a part of you that gets them smitten like a lovestruck puppy. Whether it’s your eyes, nose, looks or your funny laugh, men notice very intricate details about you.

If you’re trying to get a guy to notice you, don’t look any further. We bring to you the top things men notice about you, which will help you to impress that guy head-on!

1. Smile

Projecting a wide, genuine smile will instantly attract a guy because smiles are one of the first things people notice about others. Don’t try to hide your genuine smile just because you think your crooked teeth look bad; show your happy state by flashing the cutest smile ever and see him trying to catch your attention already!

2. Eyes

They say, ‘eyes are the windows to your soul’ and it is completely true because it is believed most people notice the eyes before anything else. And if a guy notices your eyes, he will try to make eye contact with you.

3. Attitude

How you act with others is also a major thing guys notice about you the first time. Your behaviour and attitude speak volumes about how you treat other- with kindness and respect or with disregard. Your bad behaviour will not cover your pretty face.

4. Strut

Interestingly, guys love to notice your strut or how you walk. A good, confident walk is a game-changer for many men. A sloppy, lazy walk turns some off so, ladies, walk with style and your head up!

5. Hair

Smelly, unkempt hair isn’t going to woo a guy. They love locks of well-maintained, shiny hair because this gives them the impression that you can look after yourself and that you don’t need someone to look after you. As the rom-com movies show, a flick of your hair while turning back is definitely going to catch his eye.