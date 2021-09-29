LIFESTYLES
The first things men notice about women
When men fall in love with you, they fall in love with a part of you that gets them smitten like a lovestruck puppy. Whether it’s your eyes, nose, looks or your funny laugh, men notice very intricate details about you.
If you’re trying to get a guy to notice you, don’t look any further. We bring to you the top things men notice about you, which will help you to impress that guy head-on!
1. Smile
Projecting a wide, genuine smile will instantly attract a guy because smiles are one of the first things people notice about others. Don’t try to hide your genuine smile just because you think your crooked teeth look bad; show your happy state by flashing the cutest smile ever and see him trying to catch your attention already!
2. Eyes
They say, ‘eyes are the windows to your soul’ and it is completely true because it is believed most people notice the eyes before anything else. And if a guy notices your eyes, he will try to make eye contact with you.
3. Attitude
How you act with others is also a major thing guys notice about you the first time. Your behaviour and attitude speak volumes about how you treat other- with kindness and respect or with disregard. Your bad behaviour will not cover your pretty face.
4. Strut
Interestingly, guys love to notice your strut or how you walk. A good, confident walk is a game-changer for many men. A sloppy, lazy walk turns some off so, ladies, walk with style and your head up!
5. Hair
Smelly, unkempt hair isn’t going to woo a guy. They love locks of well-maintained, shiny hair because this gives them the impression that you can look after yourself and that you don’t need someone to look after you. As the rom-com movies show, a flick of your hair while turning back is definitely going to catch his eye.
LIFESTYLES
Cheated on your partner? Here’s how you can confess
Here is a realistic approach to the things that you should remember if you decide to confess having an affair and cheating on your girlfriend, boyfriend, wife or husband.
Plan your apology if you want to save your relationship or marriage from a breakup or divorce.
1. Sensitive words
First make yourself strong, muster the courage and make sure you use sensitive words to do so. This is a very sensitive issue so you have to use the right words and try not to let it go all wrong. It can damage your relationship further if not confessed the appropriate way.
2. Timing
If he/she has an important project going on or has an exam then further adding to the stress and emotional hit would not be the right move. Look for the right time but don’t delay it too much either.
3. Speak to the friend
Loop in your partner’s trusted friend, tell him or her everything. Let her/ him know how genuinely you feel guilty and you want to apologise. Show desperation. Let her/him become a moderator and if nothing else, take advice on how you can handle the situation.
4. Say it all
Don’t retain any information. Tell your partner everything. Be honest and make a complete confession. If you select the details, it will keep biting you in the future and your partner will find out eventually and lose that little trust that was left.
5. Advice from your own best friend
Sometimes we see all gates closed and are unable to find the right way or path. This is where your own friends step in. Speak to your own best friend and ask if he/she can be the moderator or talk to your partner. Many suggest that you ask your friend to speak to your partner on your behalf but this may anger your partner further. You cheated, so you confess! The friend can be a support.
6. Do not justify
Cheating is unforgivable and has no justification whatsoever. No matter what happens, you have to take ownership of your actions. Accept that you made a huge blunder. Brave the consequences and moreover, accept them because you did wrong and you know it deep down. Make the needed sacrifices to correct your mistakes as well.
LIFESTYLES
5 romantic ways to wake your partner up in the morning
Waking up to a romantic morning with your bae beside you is pure bliss. The feelings of love are heightened in the morning and both you and your partner will feel the love a little extra when waking up next to each other. But instead of doing it the usual and boring way, you can make waking up next to your partner romantic and sensual. And so, here are some romantic ways to make it lovey-dovey.
1. Tell them how special they are
Whisper sweet nothings into your partner’s ear and make them feel adored and special. Tell them how lucky and blessed you feel to have someone like them. If you want to turn it a notch up, you can start whispering sensual things into their ear to turn them on, which can then lead to a steamy session in bed!
2. Cute kisses
Kisses are the most intimate and purest show of love. You can kiss your partner slightly on their forehead, lips, cheeks or nose to portray your love for them. Your partner will definitely love it. It will let them feel loved and cared for.
3. Food preparations
Prepare an amazing and mouthwatering breakfast for your love. Nothing screams romantic than a breakfast-in-bed. If you’re a bit shy in expressing your emotions then this is the perfect way to do something that won’t require you to speak up. A full belly in the morning will let your partner know that you’re all in for the effort it takes.
4. Shower time
You can pull your partner in the shower along with you. It’s intense, romantic and passionate. A quick or a hot shower will do the trick for a morning love routine. What’s more, you both will be saving water while having a steamy shower session!
5. Calls and texts
If you stay away from your partner, then sending a cute morning text or calling them straightaway will give them all the feels! You can say ‘I love you’ as a simple gesture of love. This will surely strengthen the bond between you both, accounting for a great day ahead.
LIFESTYLES
Other things one can use a condom for!
When one mentions the word condom, you often think of sex and protection.
While that may be true, condoms over the recent years have been used for various things other than sex.
According to Thrillist magazine, these are some of the things one can use a condom for besides protection during sex:
1. Clean the toilet
Should you need a quick and easy way to fish out dirt in your toilet, use a condom to clean out dirt inside your toilet seat.
2. Opening something strong
Rubber or elastic material tends to open tight-lid containers. According to Home-Magazine, using the condom as a rubber glove to open the tight-lid containers offers the best result.
3. Sneaking booze
According to many condom manufacturers, the strength of a condom can hold up to four quarts of liquid and can go easily be snuck in undetected.
4. Make them socks
According to some fashion pundits, many people have used condoms as socks in times of fashion emergencies. Talk about real protection, right!
5. Phone protection
This rubber structure can also be used as a phone protector during the rainy seasons. Condoms are great for waterproof.
6. Great as an ice pack
If you are a sportsmen and women and suffer a sports injury, one can use a condom to load ice packs to wrap around your injury.
