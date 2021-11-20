The fire took everything I own, down to all my certificates – BBNaija JMK cries out

This is not the best of times for Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 star, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, known as JMK whose apartment recently gutted fire.

According to JMK, she lost valuables in the fire incident including her certificates.

JMK in a post on her Snapchat, sharing pictures of the ruins in her room, described the incident as devastating, hoping to recover all she lost.

Narrating how it all happened, she disclosed that around 4am, November 16th, her air conditioner caught fire from a surge while she was asleep in the room.

“The last couple of days have been beyond devastating. I thank God for my life and the life of my friends. 4am on the 16th of November, my Air Conditioner caught fire from a surge while I was sleeping in the room. I woke up choking to the smoke, ran to my friend’s room to call her but all efforts to put out the fire were in vain. Before the firefighters came the room was burnt to the ground. The fire outbreak took everything that I own down to all my certificates,” she said.

She, however, expressed hope saying she’ll bounce back as long as she’s still breathing.

JMK went ahead to call out those who accused her of chasing clout with the incident, describing them as insensitive and inhuman.

“It is how insensitive some of you are, I was not going to speak on this but it’s one thing to not like someone, it’s another thing to wish bad things on them. Saying I’m chasing clout is very sad and annoying. I don’t even wish this on my enemies. BBNaija is just a show.”