LIFESTYLES
The dos and donts of beer
Beers are packaged at their peak flavour, freshness and quality. Once the beer has left the brewery and is on its way to local bars or bottle stores, there are a number of ways to keep it at optimum freshness.
Here are six steps from Anton Erasmus to follow in order to enjoy beer at its finest:
The Do’s and Don’ts of Beer
Light
Light is the first thing to avoid when it
comes to beer as it causes a reaction that alters the physical structure of the
hop compounds, transforming them into those which contain sulphur.
“One way to see if your beer has been ‘light struck’ is when it has a skunky smell and taste,” says Erasmus. Storing beer in a dark, cool place is best to avoid this potential issue.
- Age
Like bread, beer has an expiring date too. The longer the beer sits on a shelf the more time it has for oxidisation to take place. This causes beer to have a cardboard taste.
“After weeks of brewing the perfect beer, no brewery wants a consumer drinking a stale, old beer.”
- Heat
“No one likes a warm beer. It is best to store beers such as lagers at a temperature of 4ºC and ales and stouts at a slightly higher temperature.”
- Agitation
Too much agitation can speed up the staling process, as you release any dissolved oxygen in the beer when you shake it around too much. “Handle beer gently,” says Erasmus.
- Freezing
Freezing beer is a huge no-no. When beer is frozen, carbon dioxide is lost, making the beer flat and altering the taste. Frozen beer often results in the cap popping off and the bottle rupturing.
“If you are looking for a quick fix to chilling your beer, rather pop your beer in an ice bucket for a quicker and less damaging chill effect,” says Erasmus.
- Dirty glasses
“A clean glass boosts the foam head, and bubbles will not stick to the side of your glass.” By drinking out of a dirty glass, your beer might be tainted with other flavours and aromas.
The best way to ensure a clean glass is to wash with dishwashing liquid, rise soap off and allow to air dry.
LIFESTYLES
How to survive December!
December boss, and the final stretch towards the end of another calendar year.
Admittedly, this has been a physically and emotionally draining year, and December offers some invaluable down time with family and friends.
While the recent spike of the Omicron variant has put a sad spanner to the works, many of us still look forward to our holidays.
And as with almost everything, there are some unwritten rules to surviving the December mania.
Journalist and publicist Kirsty Hutton, shared some ways to survive #KeDecemberBoss on her website kirstyleehutton.medium.com and here is what she says can help you survive this stressful but magical time of the year:
1. Be realistic with what you can achieve
According to Hutton, you’ve had a whole year to achieve your goals. But if you haven’t been chipping away at them consistently, a superhuman effort in the last few weeks of the year won’t work. In other words, this is the time to take stock of what you’ve achieved and fell short of. Take this time to prepare for the following year.
2. Don’t forget to exercise
Because our diet tends to become inconsistent during this time of year due to the Christmas lunches, braais and alcohol consumptions, we also tend to forget to look after our bodies. Hutton advises that you do what you can, and if that means going for a run or walk for 20 minutes instead of hitting the gym for an hour, then so be it.
3. Find time to relax
While December is the time we mostly visit family and friends, it is important that you also spend with yourself. This is especially after the year we’ve all had – take the time to relax and recharge for 2022.
4. Be responsible
This month offers an opportunity to let our hair down. But, it is important that we enjoy responsibly – from how we travel and consume alcohol to spending our hard-earned money. We need to ensure that we’re enjoying ourselves responsibly.
5. Pick your battles
According to Hutton, almost everyone is running on high-tension levels by now. So, you don’t need to win or be right all the time. Try to let things go.
LIFESTYLES
TV could be harmful to your health
Young adults who watch three or more hours of TV a day and get little exercise have a greater chance of cognitive issues in midlife, according to a 25-year study published in JAMA Psychiatry.
The same amount of TV time could also double the risk of early death compared to watching an hour or less each day, according to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
People who watch TV for five or more hours a day have more than double the risk of dying from a blood clot in the lungs compared to those who watch 2½ hours a day, according to a study in the journal Circulation.
Again, this is likely due to all the sitting involved.
Occasional binge-watching okay
What’s the answer? It’s a two-pronged approach. Cut back to one to two hours of TV and increase the amount of moderate-intensity exercise you do to between 60 and 75 minutes every day. According to research published in The Lancet, this won’t completely eliminate the increased risks associated with TV time, but it can certainly lessen them.
It also helps to find more movement-oriented pastimes to replace the other hours of TV viewing.
Remember that the health risks come from day-in, day-out prolonged TV viewing. If you skip it most days during the week, occasionally binge-watching a series shouldn’t be too harmful.
Just take 15-minute movement or stretching breaks between episodes and resist the urge to munch on high-calorie treats as you watch.
LIFESTYLES
Sleeping for less than 6 hours could kill you!
Sleeping is regarded as one of the most important part of relaxing your body and not getting enough of it might have dire consequences.
If you don’t get enough sleep, your body does respond, either by you being grumpy or super tired and that does tell you how important sleep it.
Sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on your physical health, including serious medical conditions such as obesity, heart disease and diabetes and it shortens your life expectancy.
Most of us need around 8 hours of good-quality sleep a night to function properly and Science Daily reports that those with high blood pressure, Type-2 diabetes, heart disease or stroke could be at high risk of cancer and early death when sleeping less than six hours a day.
“Our study suggests that achieving normal sleep may be protective for some people with these health conditions and risks,” said lead study author Julio Fernandez-Mendoza from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey in Pennsylvania, US.
“However, further research is needed to examine whether improving and increasing sleep through medical or behavioural therapies can reduce risk of early death,” Fernandez-Mendoza said.
Their researchers analyzed data of more than 1,600 adults (20 to 74 years old, more than half women) from the Penn State Adult Cohort who were categorized into two groups as having stage 2 high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes and having heart disease or stroke. Participants were studied in the sleep laboratory (1991-1998) for one night and then researchers tracked their cause of death up to the end of 2016.
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Passengers stranded as British Airways cancels flights in, out of Nigeria
-
NEWS2 days ago
Lagos Govt. uploads official copy of #EndSARS panel report online
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Omicron: FG faults British travel ban
-
breaking2 days ago
Nigeria drops to 14 as Egypt tops Africa’s investment destinations
-
breaking22 hours ago
Omicron: Travellers stranded in Lagos, Abuja airports
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
2023 Presidency: Anyim consults Babangida, Abdulsalami
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Moments after dumping APC for PDP, N’digbo in Lagos confers chieftaincy title on Jandor
-
NEWS20 hours ago
JAMB changes Igbo, Yoruba, Literature-in-English texts for 2022 UTME