The dangers of allergies

The most severe and serious form of an allergic reaction is called anaphylaxis – it is very dangerous and can be life threatening.

Most people don’t take their allergies seriously and experts say that this is dangerous. Some allergies must be treated as medical emergencies that need immediate treatment and urgent medical attention.

Anaphylaxis is unpredictable and rapid when it happens. It occurs when someone comes into contact with the thing they are allergic to.

Food is generally the most common cause.

Common food triggers include nuts, shellfish, dairy products, eggs and sesame seeds. Wasp or bee stings, medication, even exercise can cause anaphylaxis – but in about 20% of cases no trigger is identified.

Worldwide, between 220 million and 250 million food allergy sufferers are at risk for anaphylaxis.

Coinciding with World Allergy Week, from 13 to 19 April, Mylan South Africa is raising awareness about this health condition.

Dr Diane Hawarden, chairwoman of the Allergy Society of South Africa, said estimates show that food allergies are increasing in developed and developing countries, especially in kids.

The severity and complexity of food allergies is also increasing.

“Many people are unaware that a food allergy can cause a life-threatening reaction,” Hawarden said.

She said even those with food allergies may not know that a mild allergic reaction may be followed by a severe reaction after a second exposure to the same allergen.

Hayley Katz, founder of the patient advocacy group, Allergy Alive, said they were working to make sure people take note of this condition.

“Those at risk of anaphylaxis need to be prepared, which means avoiding known allergens, knowing what symptoms to look for, using an auto-injector should anaphylaxis occur and seeking immediate emergency medical help,” she said.