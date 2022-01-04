LIFESTYLES
The dangers of allergies
The most severe and serious form of an allergic reaction is called anaphylaxis – it is very dangerous and can be life threatening.
Most people don’t take their allergies seriously and experts say that this is dangerous. Some allergies must be treated as medical emergencies that need immediate treatment and urgent medical attention.
Anaphylaxis is unpredictable and rapid when it happens. It occurs when someone comes into contact with the thing they are allergic to.
Food is generally the most common cause.
Common food triggers include nuts, shellfish, dairy products, eggs and sesame seeds. Wasp or bee stings, medication, even exercise can cause anaphylaxis – but in about 20% of cases no trigger is identified.
Worldwide, between 220 million and 250 million food allergy sufferers are at risk for anaphylaxis.
Coinciding with World Allergy Week, from 13 to 19 April, Mylan South Africa is raising awareness about this health condition.
Dr Diane Hawarden, chairwoman of the Allergy Society of South Africa, said estimates show that food allergies are increasing in developed and developing countries, especially in kids.
The severity and complexity of food allergies is also increasing.
“Many people are unaware that a food allergy can cause a life-threatening reaction,” Hawarden said.
She said even those with food allergies may not know that a mild allergic reaction may be followed by a severe reaction after a second exposure to the same allergen.
Hayley Katz, founder of the patient advocacy group, Allergy Alive, said they were working to make sure people take note of this condition.
“Those at risk of anaphylaxis need to be prepared, which means avoiding known allergens, knowing what symptoms to look for, using an auto-injector should anaphylaxis occur and seeking immediate emergency medical help,” she said.
Benefits of tea on your hair
Your day has not started unless you’ve had a cup of tea.
Whether the tea bag is round or square-shaped, we all have our preferences.
While tea may have a lot of benefits for the human anatomy, many might not be aware that it is also good for the hair.
Yes, a cup of tea for your hair comes highly recommended by experts, and according to www.pai-shau.com, these are some of its benefits:
1. It Keeps Hair Soft and Shiny
Tea is packed with good-for-you nutrients that can help make damaged hair soft and shiny again. Its antioxidants work to remove build-up and help your hair absorb nourishing vitamins and minerals while also protecting it from UV rays that can further damage and dry out strands. This leaves your hair feeling soft, shiny and healthy.
2. Helps Prevent Split Ends
Studies have found that panthenol, an ingredient in green tea, is especially efficient in preventing split ends. This, along with other vitamins and antioxidants found in tea, makes it extremely helpful in preventing breakage and strengthening strands.
3. It Soothes Irritated Scalps
Tea is a strong anti-inflammatory, so it soothes the scalp and helps with irritation and inflammation. The ingredients also help remove dead skin cells that can block hair follicles and leave them clogged, which is great for people with dandruff or itchy scalps.
4. Tea Can Stop Hair Loss
The caffeine in tea naturally suppresses a hormone called Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) – the compound responsible for hair loss.
5. It Helps Your Hair Grow
Not only does tea keep your hair from falling out, it can also help it grow! The caffeine works to stimulate follicles while also increasing circulation and blood flow to your scalp. This stimulation encourages hair growth in a healthy, natural way that won’t leave your scalp feeling angry and irritated.
Breakup texts that’ll put an end to a relationship
Breaking up with your partner can be a tough task. Not knowing what to say and how to express yourself while breaking up is a common issue that most people face.
And so, long before we know it, breaking up over text has taken precedence over everything else. Some consider it disrespectful while others think it’s a clean and quick way to break up with someone.
If you’re one of the people who think the latter, then these breakup texts will help you end your relationship the way you want it.
1.When the dates didn’t go well
“I’m sorry but I didn’t really like the dates we went on. I didn’t feel a connection but I wish you the best.” This is a good way to keep it simple, to the point, without being much hurtful.
2. When you both have been texting for some time now
If you both have been texting back and forth but if you’re no longer interested in that person, then you can simply tell, “I know we have been texting each other quite a lot and while getting to know each other through texts is a good thing, I don’t feel it’s a good time for me. It was fun talking to you.”
3. When a kind message does the trick
A genuine text can always set the tone for your current and future relationships. Having good relations with everybody is a good way to avoid failure. So, something like, “I think we are yet to meet our soulmates. I know there is someone else for you and I’m sure you will be very happy when you meet them. I feel I’m just not the one.”
4.When you’ve been in a casual relationship
“It has been fun hanging around with you, but I am not really sure where this is going. It was good while it lasted.” A simple text like this can be quite to the point and do the job quickly. Since casual relationships don’t include intimacy, it’s relatively easier to break off.
5.When your partner’s behaviour isn’t worth it
“I am sorry but we cannot continue seeing each other because I tried telling you how your behaviour wasn’t appropriate that day. If you cannot correct your behaviour, then it’s not on me to handle or fix that.” Keeping boundaries and adhering to them, is a safety net that you should have.
Foods that are most likely to cause acne
Certain eating habits, high levels of stress and exposure to pollution are among the greatest factors associated with acne, researchers say.
They studied links to acne in more than 6 700 people from six countries in Europe and the Americas. The analysis showed that many more people with acne consume dairy products each day than those without acne – 48.2% versus 38.8%.
Pollution and stress
The same was true for soda, juices or syrups (35.6% versus 31%); pastries and chocolate (37% versus 27.8%); as well as other sweets (29.7% versus 19.1%).
The study also found that 11% of acne sufferers consume whey proteins compared to 7% of those without acne. And 11.9% of acne sufferers use anabolic steroids versus 3.2% of others.
Exposure to pollution and stress was also more common among people with acne, and they were also more likely to use harsh skin care practices.
The findings reflected an association with acne, but not a cause-and-effect link. The study was scheduled to be presented at a meeting of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), in Madrid.
Lead author Dr Brigitte Dreno, head of dermatology at University Hospital of Nantes in France, noted that acne is one of the most common reasons people see a dermatologist.
Reducing impact of exposome
“Its severity and response to treatment may be influenced by internal and external factors, which we call the exposome,” Dreno said in a meeting news release. “For the first time, this study allows us to identify the most important exposome factors relating to acne from patient questioning prior to any treatment prescription.”
Previous research has suggested that tobacco use is an acne trigger, but this study did not link tobacco with acne.
Acne affects about one in 10 people worldwide, and as many as 40% of adult women.
“Understanding, identifying and reducing the impact of exposome is important for an adequate acne disease management as it may impact on the course and severity of acne as well as on treatment efficacy,” said Dreno, who is also chair of the meeting’s Scientific Programming Committee.
Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.
