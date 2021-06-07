SPORTS
The current top 10 most expensive players in the world
Transfer window is opened already. CIES Football Observatory has released the list of most expensive players of the world.
Here is the list of top 10 most valuable player in the world:
1 Phil Foden 190.2m
2 Mason Greenwood £178m
3 Marcus Rashford £159.1m
4 Erling Haaland £155.5m
5 Bruno Fernandes £154.3m
6 Frenkie de Jong £138.7m
7 Pedri Gonzales £133.2m
8 Alphonso Davies £131.6m
9 Joao Felix £127.8m
10 Mason Mount 123.6m
SPORTS
Five Premier league stars included in top ten most valuable transfer assets
Phil Foden has been named the most valuable player in the world in a study which has included five Premier League stars among the top ten.
The Manchester City star has enjoyed a breakthrough year and made himself almost undroppable under Pep Guardiola.
His quality is such that he is expected to play a lead role for England in the upcoming European Championships.
Foden burst onto the scene several years ago but has been forced to bide his time with Guardiola easing him in gradually.
Now though the City youngster has been tipped for huge things and, according to the CIES Football Observatory, is worth a staggering £190.2m – just £10m short of the world record fee.
His value largely determined by his overall quality and age profile which is why Manchester United star Mason Greenwood is second on the list.
The academy graduate is believed to be worth £178m.
His Red Devils team-mate Marcus Rashford rounds out the top three with an estimated value of just over £159m.
He burst onto the scene back in 2016 so has been scoring goals for half a decade, but it is easy to forget the United man is just 23.
Erling Haaland, the man tipped by many to so be the world’s best player, is valued at £155.5m.
Borussia Dortmund can name their price for the Norwegian this summer ahead of his release clause coming into affect in 12 months time.
Bruno Fernandes, who was signed for a fee potentially rising to £67m, is now worth over double that.
His status at United’s chief playmaker has seen him become a vital cog at Old Trafford, which is reflected in his £154.3m value.
Barcelona pair Frenkie de Jong and Pedri were sixth and seventh on the list with the latter enjoying an impressive breakout year.
Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is the only defender in the top ten.
Joao Felix is valued at £127.8m, which is around £10m more than Atletico Madrid paid for his services two years ago.
Mason Mount rounds out the top ten. The Chelsea star has enjoyed a swift rise since returning from his loan spell at Derby and is valued at £123.6m.
Kylian Mbappe is a notable omission with his contract situation no doubt playing a huge role.
His PSG deal has just 12 months to run which will seriously hinder his value.
The top ten most expensive players
SPORTS
Pep Guardiola wins Premier League Manager of the Season
The Premier League have named Pep Guardiola as its Manager of the Season.
The Spaniard takes the award for leading Manchester City to the title for the third time in four years.
It is the third time the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has scooped the honour, having also done so during City’s title successes in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
He matches the three awards earned by Arsene Wenger and long-time rival Jose Mourinho.
But he remains some way off Sir Alex Ferguson, who won it on 11 occasions.
That quintet are the only men to win the Premier League on three or more occasions since its inception in 1992.
Guardiola’s side won 27 of their 38 Premier League matches as they stormed to the title in the second half of the season, eventually running out winners on 86 points.
They set a remarkable new record with their triumph, as City became the lowest placed side on Christmas Day to claim the title.
Guardiola’s side were down in eighth place on December 25, but a 15-match winning run soon saw them head to the summit, from where they didn’t look back.
Guardiola’s triumph comes after City defender Ruben Dias was voted the Premier League’s Player of the Season.
The 24-year-old Portugal international played a crucial role in City’s title-winning campaign after joining from Benfica in September, as well as their Carabao Cup success and reaching the Champions League final.
SPORTS
Man Utd could hand Bruno Fernandes his dream shirt number change
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes could be given his dream shirt number at Old Trafford next season, with the current holder of the shirt out of contract this summer.
Fernandes has played with the number 18 on his back since joining from Sporting Lisbon.
The Portuguese playmaker adopted the number after joining in a £46.6million deal, and hasn’t changed since.
But this summer, he could take his preferred number eight jersey, with Juan Mata on the verge of leaving.
The veteran Spaniard has been restricted to the role of squad player in recent years, and it’s been reported that there’s interest in him from abroad.
A return to Spain has been touted, as has a move to play in Major League Soccer.
United have the option to extend his contract for another year, and are believed to have given him the choice over whether to stay or go.
If he were to depart, he would free up the number eight shirt for Fernandes to take.
The Portuguese megastar is likely to take up the offer of the number eight shirt if it was presented to him.
It’s the number he wore at both Udinese and Sporting Lisbon, but was forced to give it up when he moved to Old Trafford.
However, he seems to have enjoyed the time wearing the number 18, as he told the club’s website at the time that he chose it due to a personal connection.
Fernandes said at the time: “There are a lot of reasons for the no.18,” he told United’s official website.
“It’s a number I like. The last three years I have played as No.8 because it’s the number my father had as a player and my birthday and it’s the number I like.
“Number 18 is also the birthday of my wife and another reason is, when I grew up, I saw Paul Scholes playing in it and for me having this shirt and this number of an amazing player is something I will enjoy. I know I have a lot of responsibility.”
United are still making plans for the summer transfer window, and fans could see a drastically different side when the new season opens
