The bad things Ogunlewe said about Tinubu (Throwback)

Former federal Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has formally endorsed the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the presidency in 2023.

Although the two have squabbled for more than a decade, dating back to their time together at the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Ogunlewe on Wednesday said Tinubu was the best person for the Presidency in 2023 if the position is zoned to the South West

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Ogunlewe said Tinubu was the most qualified person in the South-west to govern Nigeria.

Before Wednesday’s endorsement, Ogunlewe, who recently decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC had been a harsh critic of Tinubu.

Here are a few nasty things Ogunlewe previously said about Tinubu when their relationship was sour

In one of his comments on Tinubu, he said:

“ Who is Tinubu? There is nothing special about Tinubu. There is nothing invincible about him. People should stop dressing him in borrowed robes. Tinubu gets away with some of these things because of money he spends.”

I cannot work with Tinubu

Me join hands with Tinubu or work with Tinubu? Never. It is not possible. Myself and others that you mentioned can’t work with him or join hands with him. Tinubu is a stranger in Lagos,and apart from that, his politics is politics of exploitation. Since 1999, Tinubu has been exploiting Lagos State, and up till today, his company on a monthly basis takes 15 per cent of IGR in Lagos, and that runs into billions of naira monthly. Why should anyone suggest that we should work with an exploiter of Lagos State resources?

Tinubu is not from Lagos

Tinubu is not an indigene of Lagos, we can’t work with him. Then one thing that many don’t know about Tinubu is that he uses and dump people. Me work with Tinubu? No. How can that be possible? What do I tell my children and coming generations of Lagosians that I was part of a system that oppressed the people of Lagos State? It is not possible. But one thing is this, Tinubu has been there in Lagos since 1999 but he should however know this, no empire lasts for ever. His time will soon be up in Lagos sooner than later.