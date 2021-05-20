The 5 best sex positions for deep penetration

Deep penetration isn’t always the kind of sex you’re in the mood for, especially if you’re at a point in your cycle where your vagina and cervix feel sensitive. But sometimes, it really hits the spot.

Going deep makes penis-in-vagina sex feels snug and tight, and you’ll experience lots of amazing G-spot stimulation, too. Plus, deep penetration puts your bodies close together—and that can make you feel more emotionally connected as well. Next time you’re craving sex that literally fills you up, try these deeply pleasurable, expert-approved positions.

Forward-facing cowgirl

This classic position has so many benefits, and deep penetration is chief among them. Have your partner lie back, then straddle him and ease his penis inside you as deep as you can. “For even deeper entry, you can open your legs wider, or gain leverage by pushing down on your partner’s chest with your hands,” Jennifer Gunsaullus, PhD, author of From Madness to Mindfulness: Reinventing Sex for Women, tells Health.

What’s also great about cowgirl is that you control the speed and pacing—so if you want to take a break from deep thrusting to enjoy some clitoris stimulation, lean forward and have your partner play with your breasts. Or reach behind and caress his balls. You’re in control here.

Bendy missionary

For this face-to-face position, flexibility is a prerequisite. Start in the standard missionary position, then raise your legs above your head and hold them there, or free up your hands by resting your legs on your partner’s shoulders, Mackenzie Riel, sex expert with sex toy online store TooTimid, tells Health. “This angle can be used to help your partner to go deeper, she says, and reach your G-spot.”

If you can’t comfortably position your legs overhead, try propping a pillow beneath your hips, Jess Melendez, a sex educator for O.school, tells Health. This elevates the vagina and offers a similar angle as raising your legs does. Meanwhile, your hands are free to press into your partner’s butt and encourage him to go even deeper.

Heeling dog

“Doggy style is a classic deep penetration position,” Zvi Zuckerman, MD, a certified sex therapist at online sex therapy clinic Between Us, tells Health. This variation has you on your hands and knees, with your partner kneeling (or standing) behind you.

If you want to take a more active role, you can jostle and jiggle your hips to encourage your partner to go all in. Spread out your knees, and you’ll elongate your vagina so his penis can go even deeper. Because your hands and feet are supported by the bed or floor, you can be in this pose for a while without getting tired. Let your partner take charge, and simply enjoy every deep sensation.

Countertop me

You’ll need to get into your kitchen for this position: Sit on either the kitchen island or a table with your legs dangling over the edge. Your partner should face you and stand between your legs, grabbing your hips and sliding inside of you. “You can lean back, but keep your legs wide open to give your partner deep access,” says Riel. Or lean so far back you can prop yourself up on your elbows and enjoy the view of your partner’s penis disappearing inside you.

Dirty dancer

This position requires some serious core and leg strength on your partner’s end, but the intimacy and depth of penetration are worth it. Stand and face each other, then have your partner lift you up by the butt (or lift one leg if that’s easier) just enough so that your pelvises line up. Once you’re ready, have him slide his penis inside you, suggests Dr. Zuckerman.

Press your pelvis flat against his for some seriously deep stimulation. Your range of motion is small, since you’re almost locked into each other. But feeling so fulfilled will lead to some seriously intense pleasure.