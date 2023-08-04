Friday, August 4, 2023
Thank you for your support – Maryam Shetty reacts to her nomination withdrawal

Dr. Maryam Shetty has reacted to the withdrawal of her ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Shetty said she remains grateful for Tinubu’s unrelenting support and thankful for any decision from him.

Shetty also thanked the Vice President, Kashim Shettima for his support.

In a series of posts on her X social media platform on Friday, she said grateful and thankful for any decision from the President.

She wrote, “I was just informed now at today’s plenary session that President Bola Ahmad Tinubu has withdrawn my ministerial nomination and replaced me with Dr Mariga Mahmoud.

“I’m grateful and thankful for any decision from you My President!”

However, Shetty had earlier written, “My Dear President @officialABAT, Vice President @KashimSM I greatly appreciate. I am indeed grateful for your unrelenting support on each and every occasion. For your rainbow of support and courage in the face of intimidation. I Thank You all.”

Tinubu on Friday withdrew her nomination for a ministerial position and replaced her with Dr. Mariga Mahmoud, another nominee from Kano State.

The President’s communication was addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who read it during plenary.

Tinubu, however, did not give any reason for Shetty’s replacement as a ministerial nominee.

 

