NEWS
Terrorists vow to abduct Buhari, El-Rufai, flog abducted passengers
The abductors of the abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers have released another video where the victims were being flogged by the terrorists.
The terrorists had attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, killing eight and kidnapping no fewer than 61 passengers.
The Managing Director of the Bank of the Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, was the first to be released after reportedly paying a N100 million ransom on April 7.
75 days after the incidents, the terrorists released 11 persons held in captivity which according to Tukur Mamu, the negotiator and media consultant to the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, described as was achieved “following a series of robust engagement with the terrorists and with the approval of the Federal Government.”
However, on July 9, seven of the victims were later released after reportedly paying N800 million ransom.
The remaining 43 victims were told to pay N100 million to secure the release of their loved ones.
In the two minutes, 50 seconds video sighted by our correspondent on Sunday, the male victims were crying as they were being flogged by the terrorists.
One of the victims, a male said the terrorists don’t plan to keep them hostage for more than a week, except for the laxity of the Federal Government in paying up the demanded ransom.
He also called on the international community and the United Nations to come to their rescue as the Nigerian government was not showing any interest in setting them free.
One of the terrorists in the video vowed to abduct the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai and other prominent Nigerians and destabilise the country if their demands were not met.
The terrorists also threatened to kill and sell off some of the remaining Kaduna-Abuja train passengers in their custody.
He said, “This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us. These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past.
“Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”
NEWS
Yabatech graduating student dies after falling off car during sign-out celebration
Yabatech graduating student of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) in Lagos, identified as Abraham is dead.
Abraham died on Friday while celebrating with his coursemates after their final examination at school.
Abraham was dancing on a car during the sign-out celebration and fell off the moving vehicle, after which he became unconscious. Efforts by his course mates to resuscitate him were abortive as he passed away a few minutes after.
The deceased who was studying computer engineering was reported to be the only child of his parents.
The National Association of Polytechnic Students confirmed the incident.
“With pain in our hearts, we announce the passing on to glory of one of us. Abraham, a part-time finalist of Computer Engineering, also the only son of his parents was reportedly part of an entourage of students driving round campus celebrating their success. But met ill luck as he fell off the moving vehicle and sustained severe injuries to the head,” Yusuf Ridwan, the association president said in a statement.Graduating Student Dies After Falling Off Car During Sign-Out Celebration
NEWS
Airlines tell passengers to prepare for flight disruptions over scarcity of aviation fuel
The umbrella body for domestic airlines in the country, Airline Operators of Nigeria, has notified passengers of air transport services that the sector has been hit by a major crisis of acute scarcity of Jet A1.
Similarly, the management of Ibom Air has alerted its passengers of impending flight cancellations due to the continuous unavailability of aviation fuel in the country.
Ibom Air stated that the fuel scarcity had greatly impeded on its operations, adding that it might now result in some flights being cancelled.
The airline made the disclosure on Friday in a statement signed by its General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette.
The statement reads in part: “While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.
“As Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our power to operate our flight schedule as close to 100% as possible while looking forward to normalcy being restored at the earliest.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement partly read.
AON’s spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in a statement titled ‘PUBLIC NOTIFICATION ON ACUTE SHORTAGE OF AVIATION FUEL AND FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS’ said, “This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of the aviation fuel scarcity in the country.
“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the travelling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations,” he said.
NEWS
FG releases admissions list into 110 Unity Colleges
The Federal Government, on Friday, released the list of admissions into the 110 Unity Colleges across the country.
Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Benjamin Goong made the announcement on Friday.
Goong advised parents to log on to the ministry’s website to check for the names of their wards.
He said parents could also check the admission status at the school they applied.
According to him, limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges.
He said admission is ongoing in such schools with available vacancies.
Latest News
- Yabatech graduating student dies after falling off car during sign-out celebration
- Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue
- Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
- Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
- Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Airlines tell passengers to prepare for flight disruptions over scarcity of aviation fuel
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Chelsea Handler celebrates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finding love again after her own breakup
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Yabatech graduating student dies after falling off car during sign-out celebration
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed
-
CELEBRITIES15 hours ago
Ben Affleck nods off during cruise following Vegas wedding and Paris honeymoon
-
ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
Kid Rock cancels show, audience trashes venue