Terrorists who abducted and killed a final-year student of the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Talatu Salihu, have threatened to kill her two siblings who are still in their custody because the parents have been unable to pay the demanded ransom.

SaharaReporters had reported how the terrorists killed Talatu, claiming her parents were not serious about securing her release when they failed to pay the N100 million earlier demanded as ransom.

SaharaReporters gathered that the late student of Library and Information Science was kidnapped alongside her siblings aged 6 and 10 a few days at their place of residence in Sagwari Layout, Dutse, Bwari, Abuja.

A source privy to the situation informed SaharaReporters that the terrorists had contacted the family and threatened to also take the lives of the remaining abductees if the family did not pay the negotiated ransom of N50 million within a week.

“The kidnappers have also threatened to kill the remaining two kids aged 6 and 10 if the N50 million ransom demanded is not met,” the source said.

The source called on Nigerians to help the family with any amount to save the two children.

Recently, SaharaReporters reported several abduction cases in Abuja. The situation has caused apprehension among dwellers, particularly on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory.

SaharaReporters also reported that an intelligence report from the Nigeria Police Force revealed that operatives intercepted a phone call between kidnappers in Karu, a community near Abuja, and Kabusa area in the Federal Capital Territory, revealing they were planning to operate on Wednesday morning.

The intelligence report sent to SaharaReporters by a military source attached to the intelligence unit, noted that the kidnapping operation was “scheduled to come in on Tuesday or January 17, 2024.”