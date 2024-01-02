Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Terrorists Take Over Several Communities In Niger State, Set Up Toll Gate, Collect Levies From Farmers, Residents

They have so far imposed restriction on free movement of goods and persons, forcing people to pay levies before doing so, residents said.

Terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, have again carved out a territory in Nigeria’s Niger State, imposing taxes on residents and some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The bandits have reportedly occupied Dogon-Dawa, Kurege, Kangarewa and Mangoro communities among several others; “governing” the entire areas according to their own rules.

“Last Sunday we were forced to cough out N3.5million levy, before the vehicles conveying our luggage were allowed to leave,” a displaced person told journalists.

The bandits have also imposed levy on crops, forcing farmers to pay before they would be allowed to harvest farm produces.

“The situation has worsened such that even IDPs who want to leave the area have to pay certain levy before they can go.

“They (bandits) have turned the area into their own territory, operating unchallenged,” according to a local source.

Vehicles exiting the area are charged to pay N200,000 to N300,000. In some cases three vehicles combined are compelled to pay N1million before leaving.

When contacted on the matter, the spokesperson for the police in Niger State, Wasiu Abiodun, promised to investigate and get back.



