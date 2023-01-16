Terrorists Storm Church In Katsina, Northwest Nigeria, Kidnap 25 Worshippers

No fewer than 25 worshippers of New Life for All Church in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, have been abducted by bandits.

It was learnt that the bandits attacked the church around 10 am on Sunday and rode motorcycles there.

The Senior Special Assistant on Christian Affairs to Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Rev. Ishaya Jurau, who confirmed the incident to ThisDay, said the church pastor was injured during the attack while the service was going on.

“Bandits attacked New Life for All Church in Jan-Tsauni, Gidan Haruna in Kankara local government of Katsina State today (Sunday) around 10 am.

“They abducted 25 worshippers and left the church pastor with injuries while they were conducting service this morning.

“The security (operatives) are currently on top of the situation. They are working tirelessly to rescue the victims unhurt. We appreciate the efforts of the security,” he said.