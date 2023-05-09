Terrorists Release Another Three Government College Girls In Kebbi After Two Years

Terrorists have freed three of the remaining seven girls of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, who were being held in their captivity.

Those released are Elizabeth Ogechi Nwafor, Esther Sunday and Aliya Abubakar.

The chairman of parents of the Abducted School Girls’ Forum, Malam Salim Kaoje explained that the newly released girls arrived Kebbi on Monday afternoon.

“Yes they released three of the school girls to us on Sunday evening. They are already with the State Government”, Kaoje said.

He did not state if any ransom was paid.

SaharaReporters had on April 22 reported that the terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits who abducted dozens of schoolgirls from Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State two years ago released four of the remaining 11 girls in their custody.

The four girls released by the notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide had been named as Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi and Hafsa Murtala, Daily Trust reports.

Recall that in January 2023, Kaoje had confirmed that they were negotiating with Dogo Gide after they sought intervention through the mother of the bandit.

The girls and their teachers were abducted by the bandits when they attacked FGC Birnin Yauri on June 17, 2021.

Recall that 96 of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, were abducted when the school was attacked.

The parents had said they paid an undisclosed amount of money to secure the release of the four girls after they sold their properties and a fund raising that saw many Nigerians assist the parents financially.

In January, Kaoje had confirmed that they were in talks with Dogo Gide after they sought intervention through the mother of the bandit.