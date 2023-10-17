Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Terrorists Refuse To Release Five Female Students Of Nigerian University In Katsina Despite Collecting Over N2million Ransom

SaharaReporters earlier reported how the terrorists kidnapped the students at a hostel in the school 13 days ago.

Terrorists who kidnapped five female students of Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria, have refused to release them despite collecting about N2.5million from the victims’ families.

SaharaReporters also reported that the kidnappers contacted one of the victims, Muhammad Fatima’s father, Muhammed Saba Ibrahim, to demand N2 million for the release of his daughter.

Speaking further on the matter on Tuesday during a conversation with SaharaReporters, a cousin of Fatima said that the family later negotiated with the terrorist to reduce the demanded ransom.

“The parents negotiated with them to reduce the ransom to 0.5million (N500,000) and we paid per head for the five students,” Fatima’s cousin said.

He added that despite paying this agreed sum, the terrorists still refused to release the abductees.

“They demanded another ransom from both the government and the school management,” he added.

When asked about how much the new demand made by the terrorists was, he stated, “We didn’t hear that from the government but they demanded N2million per head from the School management.”



Tinubu-Led Nigerian Government Submits Application For Fresh $1.5bilion, $80million Loans From World Bank, AfDB
