Terrorists Organise Naming Ceremony For Child Of Kidnapped Schoolgirl In Nigeria As 2 Others Deliver Babies In Captivity

Terrorists have organised a feast for the child of a 16-year-old abducted female student of the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State.

The kidnapped student gave birth to the child in their custody, PRNigeria learnt.

The young mother is among 11 remaining female students yet to be released after gunmen abducted over 100 students among others on June 17, 2021.

Eight teachers of the school were also kidnapped and a policeman was killed in the boarding school.

A few days after the abduction, security operatives succeeded in rescuing some of the students, while others escaped from the gunmen in the process of taking them away. The bandits also released the teachers and 30 of the students.

It was earlier reported that the student delivered a baby boy in the hideout of the terrorists a few weeks ago.

A local source who confirmed the news of the child’s christening to PRNigeria, disclosed that two other students in the terrorists’ den also gave birth to a baby girl and boy.

“There are about four other female students who are pregnant at the moment. One of them is due to give birth any moment from now,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the parents of the abducted female students who spoke to PRNigeria on the phone called on the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Leo Irabor to intervene and ensure their children regain freedom.

“In the name of God Almighty, we call for that special committee constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, to take charge and resolve it as quickly as possible as it did with Kaduna train passengers.

“We learn about how the remaining abducted passengers were released after six months in captivity through the efforts by the Irabor Committee and the endorsement of NSA Monguno.

“It is unfortunate that our daughters have spent more than one year in captivity and married off by force and becoming young mothers at tender ages… Oh my God. Haba!” the distraught parent told said amid tears.

Another parent pointed out that the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee (CDSAC) could facilitate the rescue of the female students in captivity.

The parent, who spoke on condition of anonymity, recalled how CDSAC on October 5 secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining Abuja-Kaduna passengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists following an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

Immediately after the release of the passengers, the secretary of the CDSAC Prof. Usman Yusuf said: “The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian military under the leadership of the CDS, who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish. All sister security agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this operation.

“The unwavering support of President Muhammadu Buhari is what made it all possible. Members of this committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this humanitarian operation. May God Almighty heal our wounds and bring peace to our land.”