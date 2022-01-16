NEWS
Terrorists kidnap 28 in Niger state, demand drinks, gallons of petrol as ransom
Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have invaded the Farin-Shinge, Kulho, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama communities of Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three people and abducting 28 in the process.
This comes barely a week after a similar attack where at least 13 people were killed by suspected bandits in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.
According to a report, the terrorists carried out the operation between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.
They were said to have demanded seven 50 litres kegs of petrol, packs of Viju Milk and other drinks as a ransom for the abductees from the Farin-Shinge community.
A source disclosed that the attack started in Farin-Shinge community a few minutes to the Jummat prayers on Friday and the people were caught unawares
Eight people were kidnapped and whisked away from the area.
Also, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama and surrounding communities were under siege by the terrorists and two people were killed while four others were abducted.
The terrorists were said to have also moved from house to house, stole some household properties and rustled a lot of cattles.
A source from the area, Umar Mohammed, who confirmed the raid, said the gunmen stormed the area unawares and were unable to confront them and had to flee the area and could not be located till now.
Kidnappers free abducted Nasarawa University students
Four students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, who were abducted on Thursday, have regained their freedom.
The students were abducted outside the school’s premises some days ago but were reportedly released in the late hours of Saturday.
Confirming their release, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Shehu Abdul Rahman, who spoke through the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Abubakar Ibrahim, thanked security agencies for their timely interventions.
He said, “The management of the Federal University of Lafia wishes to happily announce that the four students of the University who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, have been released by their abductors.
“The Vice Chancellor expresses the university’s special appreciation to the security agencies for their timely interventions that led to the quick and safe return of the students.”
The VC explained that upon their release, the students underwent medical checks and were all found to be in good condition.
He further urged the students to remain calm and go about their normal activities on both campuses of the university.
Mali’s former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, is dead
Ex-Malian President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has passed on at the age of 76.
The family on Sunday announced the death of the former leader, who led the West African country from 2013 until he was ousted in a coup in 2020, AFP reports.
“President IBK died this morning at 0900 GMT in his home” in Bamako, a family member was quoted as saying.
However, the cause of Keita’s death was not given.
Keita was two years into his second five-year term when he was toppled by the military in 2020.
In the weeks before the coup, he had been struggling with protests fuelled by his handling of a jihadist insurgency and failure to turn around Mali’s floundering economy.
Keita was forced out of office on August 18, 2020 by young military officers, who staged an uprising at a base near Bamako before heading into the city, where they seized Keita and other leaders.
Under pressure from the West African bloc ECOWAS, the junta that emerged from the rebellion released Keita on August 27 and returned him to his residence in Bamako, under surveillance.
He suffered a mini-stroke the following month and was sent to the United Arab Emirates for treatment.
The ruling junta would stage another coup in May 2021.
ECOWAS this month agreed to sanction Mali after the junta proposed it would stay in power for up to five years before staging elections despite international demands that it respect a promise to hold the vote in February.
Boko Haram returns to Chibok, kills three, burn down houses
At least three civilians have been killed when suspected militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province raided a village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State on Friday evening.
The insurgent group stormed Kautikari village near Chibok town at exactly 4:pm, shooting sporadically and burning down several houses, according to security sources.
According to the source, the attackers came with five utility vehicles, mounted with anti-aircraft guns and moved without any resistance.
He said they spent about two hours moving from house to house in the village.
The source said,”They came on five vehicles to attack Kautikari village and started shooting all angles, three persons lost their lives and many houses were burnt down including a church and school.”
It was gathered that the villagers fled to Chibok town for safety|.
Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.
Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new leader of ISWAP in Lake Chad.
The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.
The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.
