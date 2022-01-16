Terrorists kidnap 28 in Niger state, demand drinks, gallons of petrol as ransom

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have invaded the Farin-Shinge, Kulho, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama communities of Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three people and abducting 28 in the process.

This comes barely a week after a similar attack where at least 13 people were killed by suspected bandits in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

According to a report, the terrorists carried out the operation between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

They were said to have demanded seven 50 litres kegs of petrol, packs of Viju Milk and other drinks as a ransom for the abductees from the Farin-Shinge community.

A source disclosed that the attack started in Farin-Shinge community a few minutes to the Jummat prayers on Friday and the people were caught unawares

Eight people were kidnapped and whisked away from the area.

Also, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama and surrounding communities were under siege by the terrorists and two people were killed while four others were abducted.

The terrorists were said to have also moved from house to house, stole some household properties and rustled a lot of cattles.

A source from the area, Umar Mohammed, who confirmed the raid, said the gunmen stormed the area unawares and were unable to confront them and had to flee the area and could not be located till now.