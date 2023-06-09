No fewer than 56 kidnapped residents of Kaffin-Koro community in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State kidnapped by terrorists have cried for help as the bandits issued an ultimatum for payment of ransom for their release.

Recall that since May 10, 2023, the terrorists stormed Kaffin-Koro community and kidnapped scores of residents who were mostly farmers and traders.

It was gathered that some of the victims were released after their families paid ransom to the terrorists.

Daily Nigerian reports that a source whose relatives were recently released by the bandits confirmed the payment of ransom by the family, saying, “We paid N7.5 million before our relatives were released on Monday.”

Meanwhile the bandits were seen in a video brutalising the victims while threatening to kill them, with some of the male victims bound in leg chains, while the females were left standing and surrounded by gun-wielding terrorists.

The bandits were said to have issued an ultimatum to the victims’ families to pay the demanded ransom or lose their loved ones.

A resident of the Kaffin Koro community reportedly said that the people of the community have been thrown into fear since the release of the video.

The resident said that “The video has gone viral and has been the subject of conversation in the community, but I couldn’t watch it because my sister was a victim until recently, when she was released. A lot of people were able to identify their loved ones in the horrific video.”

However, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Biodun Wasiu, said the police were working in collaboration with other security agencies and neighbouring states to rescue the victims.

The police spokesperson said, “We are working with other security agencies, particularly the military, and we are in collaboration with other neighbouring states to ensure they are rescued from captivity.”