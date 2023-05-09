Terrorists Attack Nigerian Baptist Church Service In Kaduna, Abduct 40 Worshippers

No fewer than 40 worshippers were kidnapped by terrorists during a service at the Bege Baptist Church, Madalla on Buruku Baringi road in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

According to Hayab, the incident occurred around 9:30am during the worship service.

He said, “The worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30 am they heard gunshots very close to the Church. The gunmen attacked the Church and went away with 40 worshippers.”

He did, however, add that 15 of the abducted worshippers escaped, leaving 25 others in the kidnappers’ den.

“Along the way, somehow 15 of the kidnapped persons returned remaining the rest 25 who are presently in captivity without any word from their abductors,” he said.

Hayab added that efforts were being made to contact the abductors on the remaining 25 victims.

“Efforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and prayed that the abductors would be merciful to release the remaining 25 back to their families,” the cleric said.

Neither the state government nor the state police command provided official confirmation.

Mohammed Jalige, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, had yet to respond to a call or text message from our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.