Terrorists Again Attack Southern Kaduna Community, 24 Hours After Residents Conducted Mass Burial

Terrorists on Friday launched a fresh attack in Mallagum-Kagoro in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State 24 hours after a mass burial of those victims killed in previous terrorist attacks.

The assailants stormed the area and began shooting sporadically between 9pm and 10pm, according to Daily Trust.

According to sources in the community, the terrorists arrived fully armed and began shooting, forcing people to flee for their lives.

“But thank God there was no loss of life because the military repelled the attackers,” the source said.

However, no official statement has been issued by the government or security agencies, and the number of the Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammed Jalige, was not reachable at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters had reported that at least 28 persons were killed and over 100 houses burnt by terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, who attacked some communities in the Kaura Local Government Area on Sunday.

It was reported late Sunday night, around 11pm that the terrorists struck Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura LGA.

The attacks were confirmed by Atuk Stephen, Speaker of the Kaura Local Government Legislative Council, in an interview with reporters on Monday.

Atuk confirmed the killing of not less than 37 people with more than a hundred houses set ablaze by the attackers.