Terrorists abduct 10 secondary school students in fresh attack in Kaduna State

No fewer than 10 students have been kidnapped by terrorists, locally dubbed as bandits, in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed this in a statement on Monday, where he revealed that the students were from the government secondary school (a day secondary school).

The Commissioner also explained that the exact location of the incident was yet to be confirmed, adding that detailed reports are being awaited to clarify whether the abduction of the students occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

SaharaReporters had on Sunday reported that the Amnesty International lambasted the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government for failing to end frequent deadly attacks and killings that had been going on in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

Hundreds of residents have been killed by insurgents in that part of the Northwest Nigerian state.

Amnesty International said in December 2022 that no fewer than 38 people were killed in several attacks carried out in Southern Kaduna by bandits, Boko Haram insurgents and dreaded armed members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), while a total of 25 people were killed in March 2023.

“Again and again, Nigerian authorities have been failing to end frequent deadly attacks on southern Kaduna communities and bring the perpetrators to justice. December 2022, gunmen killed 38; March 2023, gunmen killed 15; March 2023, gunmen killed 10,” the global human rights organisation said.