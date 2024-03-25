Terrorism: FG invites Gumi for questioning

Nigerian Government has invited controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi for questioning.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gumi was invited for questioning over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country.

The minister of information and orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this while addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Idris said Gumi is not above the law, noting that the government has deemed it necessary to invite him for questioning.

Recall the controversial cleric faulted the Federal Government on the continued use of force or kinetic means to secure the release of victims of kidnapping.

Gumi said the government ought to go closer to the bandits and study them to provide them with better living conditions.

According to him, the government’s use of force has now turned the bandits into monsters.

He said: “These bandits are getting more vicious. Before they were not doing this. They are heading to softer targets and we can only attribute this to the kinetic approach.

“Now we are fighting bandits. They are anonymous. You cannot fight someone you don’t even know. We said let’s go in, let us know them, let’s map them out – know who they are and where they belong.

“All this intelligence information is virtually not there.

“The high-handed approach to the matter is what is making it worse. Now they are kidnapping children and threatening death, which they were not doing before.