Terror attack: UK issues alert to citizens in US

The United Kingdom, UK, has warned that terrorists plan to attack the United States, US.

It advised its citizens in the country to be vigilant and avoid public gatherings.

According to the UK in an updated travel advisory to its citizens in the US on Friday, terrorists might target places where foreigners gather or crowded areas, as well as transportation channels.

This is coming barely a week after the US and the UK issued security alerts that terrorists were planning to attack Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

It could also be not unconnected with the security alert by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Americans in New Jersey that terrorists were planning to attack synagogues.

The FBI said it received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, urging them to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”